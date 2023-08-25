Western Digital Corporation News: Contact Johnson Fistel if You Are a Long-Term Shareholder for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) against certain of its officers and directors.



If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Western Digital shares since 2020 , you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/western-digital

Western Digital, a data storage manufacturer, has recently received public scrutiny relating to their SanDisk Extreme SSDs. A recent prospective class action was filed citing breach of contract, fraudulent and unfair business practices, and many other claims. Previously Western Digital faced another class action lawsuit in which the complaint alleged that the company brazenly tried to sneak SMR drives into its “WD Red” lineup marketed for network-attached storage devices.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com