Dignity Gold Retains Weild & Co. To Expand Global Investment Banking Efforts

Weild to Join Tritaurian Capital in Working to Advance Dignity Gold



Former NASDAQ Vice Chairman David Weild IV to Act as Day-to-Day Advisor to Help Align Dignity Gold Processes and Controls With The Needs of Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dignity Gold , LLC ("Dignity"), a company utilizing security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and minerals sector, announced today that Weild & Co. has been retained to advise Dignity on strategy and operating procedures and to raise capital in the institutional marketplace. In addition, Weild will consult Dignity in its work with public regulators in the United States. Weild & Co. will join the lead investment bank for Dignity, Tritaurian Capital , a FINRA registered investment bank that provides specialized private placement financing and mergers and acquisitions, as a key advisor to Dignity Gold.

“We are delighted to be joined by Weild & Co. in our efforts to assist Dignity Gold in meeting its full potential,” said William B. Heyn, CEO of Tritaurian Capital. “We very much look forward to having David and his remarkable team join the outstanding group of people and firms working on the Dignity Gold project.”

Weild & Co., which was just named to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies for the third year in a row, brings to Dignity a distinguished network of investment bankers across 26 States and four countries, backed by a strong leadership and a management team with over 100 years of relevant experience. Additionally, the reputation of Weild & Co. founder, David Weild, the former vice chairman of NASDAQ and "Father of the JOBS Act," brings a wealth of insight and investment access to Dignity that is without rival.

Weild said, “We aim to help in the effort to chart a strong path forward for Dignity to engage investors, grow, flourish, and reshape the future of mining.”

“We are extremely pleased to bring Weild & Co.’s wealth of investment banking experience to our team, and work with Tritaurian and the rest of our team to ensure that Dignity is well positioned to earn the confidence of institutional investors,” said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold, LLC.

Dignity Gold, through its subsidiary Dignity Corporation, is issuing DIGau tokens in private placements to certain investors under exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S of the Securities Act. These tokens are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement

No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We undertake no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Dignity Gold, LLC is a precious metals mining and blockchain development company creating securities tokens to establish investment opportunities into the United States precious metals mining and mineral sectors. Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corporation, which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau, backed by gold deposits located in the United States. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com , follow on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.

About Weild & Co.

Weild & Co., based in New York and Colorado, is an established decentralized investment bank that enables investment bankers to deliver better results for corporate clients and their investors. Its unique platform strategy empowers registered professionals to offer a broader spectrum of corporate finance and capital raising services from anywhere. Weild & Co. embraces diversity and believes different experiences and perspectives enrich us and our industry. For more information, visit our website www.weildco.com . Weild & Co., Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary Weild Capital, LLC (DBA Weild & Co.) is a Member of FINRA | SIPC.