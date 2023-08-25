The global Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market is projected to reach USD 763 million by 2028 from USD 496 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.0%

New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market by Product Type, Packaging & Labelling, Table top, Medication Compounding], End User & Country - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291062/?utm_source=GNW





Automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs) segment accounted for a substantial share of the automated medication dispensing and storage systems market, by type in 2022.

In 2022, the automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs) segment accounted for a substantial share of the automated medication dispensing and storage systems market, by type.The growth of this segment is attributed to the advantaged offered by these solutions such as computerized storage, dispensing, inventory control, computerized order entry, bar-coded medication administration, and documentation.



This provides better medication management, increased medication security, and safety. The combination of medication safety, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements has been driving the growth of automated dispensing cabinets in healthcare facilities.



Outpatient/Fast-track clinics segment accounted for a considerable share in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market for outpatient pharamcies, by type in 2022

In 2022, the Outpatient/Fast-track clinics segment accounted for a considerable share in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market for outpatient pharamcies, by type.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the enhanced medication safety and inventory control and the ability to minimize errors.



Moreover, accurate tracking reduces inventory waste, creating significant cost savings in outpatient pharmacy settings.High patient volumes, requiring efficient and streamlined processes to handle prescription orders and medication dispensing, time efficiency, streamlined workflows, space optimization, regulatory compliance, and patient convenience has been driving the growth of pharmacy automation in outpatient and fast-track clinics.



These automation systems contribute to improved patient care, operational efficiency, and enhanced patient satisfaction in these healthcare settings.



China to witness the substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

The market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as growing demand for advanced technologies such as increased adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, blockchain fostering the adoption of automated pharmacy systems, government initiatives, policies are bolstering the market in the region.



The need for seamless integration of offline as well as online pharmacies, enabling streamlined order processing and fast, accurate delivery, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, and urbanization leading to 24x7 access to medication are some of the other factors that have contributed into the growth of the pharmacy automation market in China.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation - C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region - Australia: 45%, Japan: 30%, China: 20%, India: 3%, Others: 2%



Key Players in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation Market

The key players operating in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Yuyama Co., Ltd/Yuyama Mfg Co., Ltd (Japan), Omnicell, Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), TOSHO Co, Inc. (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), TouchPoint Medical Solutions (US), Takazono Corporation (Japan), Capsa Healthcare (US), ARxIUM, Inc. (US), Mckesson Corporation (US), ATS Corporation (Canada), ScriptPro LLC (US), Hanmi Pharma Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NIHON CHOUZAI Co., Ltd. (Japan), and GETECH (Singapore).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on product, end user and country. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.



This report provides insights on:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing need to minimize medication errors, decentralization of pharmacies, rising geriatric population leading to increased adoption of automated dispensing systems, growing investments for healthcare infrastructural development, increasing specialty drug dispensing), restraints (reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems, high initial capital investments, lack of skilled personnel), opportunities (increasing awareness among pharmacists, high growth opportunities in emerging markets, healthcare cost-reduction measures), and challenges (stringent regulatory procedures, risk of cross-contamination) influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, product, end user, and country.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market like Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Yuyama Co., Ltd/Yuyama Mfg Co., Ltd (Japan), Omnicell, Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), TOSHO Co, Inc. (Japan).

