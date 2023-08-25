The catalyst handling services market is projected to reach USD 732 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% from USD 588 million in 2023

New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Catalyst Handling Services Market by Service Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025149/?utm_source=GNW

The catalyst handling services market encompasses a range of activities such as catalyst loading, unloading, storage, and regeneration.



Stringent environmental regulations is expected to fuel catalyst handling services market.



Stringent environmental regulations are driving the catalyst handling service market as industries seek compliance with emission standards and sustainable practices.With increased scrutiny on emissions and waste management, companies require expert catalyst handling services to ensure proper disposal and regeneration of catalysts, minimizing environmental impact.



As the demand for eco-friendly solutions rises, catalyst handling service providers play a vital role in helping industries meet regulatory requirements and maintain environmentally responsible operations.



Petroleum refining segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Petroleum refining is a critical industry that processes crude oil into valuable refined products.The global refining capacity reaches around 100 million barrels per day.



It holds the largest share in the catalyst handling service market due to its high demand for catalysts, which optimize refining processes. Catalyst handling service providers play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient refinery operations, offering expertise in catalyst management, loading/unloading, and regeneration, meeting the industry’s growing need for top-notch catalyst handling solutions..



Based on region, Asia Pacific region was the largest market for catalyst handling services in 2022, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific was the largest market for global catalyst handling services, in terms of value, in 2022.The market in Asia Pacific is driven by innovation.



Industrial expansion and stringent environmental regulations in the region are driving the catalyst handling services market.The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by the improving global economy.



China is the key market in Asia Pacific and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period because of the high growth scenario in the petrochemical industry in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East & Africa-5%, and Latin America-5%

The key players in this market are include Anabeeb (Saudi Arabia), Mourik (Netharlands), Cat Tech International (UK), CR 3 (Thailand), Technivac (UK), Catalyst Handling Resources (US), Dickinson Group of Companies (South Africa), Buchen-ICS (Germany), Kanooz Industrial Services (Saudi Arabia), and Group Peeters (Belgium).



