Drone Nerds Showcases Cutting-Edge Drone Technology at Commercial UAV Expo

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida-based Drone Nerds, a leader in consumer and enterprise drone solutions, will be present at the 2023 Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, NV.



CUAV is the leading international trade show and conference, which focuses on the integration and operation of commercial UAS. As one of the largest drone technology shows in the world, it brings together leading organizations and thought leaders in the UAV space.



Drone Nerds will showcase various drone platforms and payloads that can be leveraged by organizations across several verticals, including public safety, energy, construction, agriculture, surveying and mapping, and many more. At the booth, there will be a team of Drone Nerds experts available to answer questions and provide guidance on ideal fleet management standards and best practices.





As one of the largest drone service providers and retailers, Drone Nerds is partnered with several leading drone manufacturers, as well as DJI, as its premier partner in North America. Drone Nerds will display several platforms, including the new DJI Matrice 350 RTK, Matrice 30 Series, DJI Dock, Agras T20P and Mavic 3 Multispectral, and several payloads. Other platforms to be exhibited include the Parrot Anafi Ai and Anafi USA Gov; Freefly Astro and Alta X; Autel Dragonfish, and many more.





Additionally, Drone Nerd’s Enterprise Solutions Expert, Sam Sacalis, will participate in CUAV’s thought leadership sessions on 9/7 at 11:00 am PDT. His presentation, “Jumpstarting a Drone Program — From First Steps to Scaling an Existing Program” will cover how businesses and organizations can prepare to implement a drone program and keep it scalable as the needs of the organization grow.



“After seeing the success of our sessions at our inaugural event, ElevateUAV 2023, we’re excited to bring our experts and their knowledge to conferences like CUAV— our goal is to help educate audiences throughout different industries on the benefits and impact that drone technology can have on their operations. We’re also excited to make meaningful connections and look forward to having new faces at ElevateUAV 2024,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.



ElevateUAV 2024 will be held on November 5th-7th at the FIU Kovens Center in Miami, FL. To preregister for tickets and more information, visit https://go.dronenerds.com/elevate-uav-2024 .

Drone Nerds will be at CUAV XPONENTIAL September 5th-7th at booth number 401; attendees can attend CUAV by purchasing tickets on https://www.xpressreg.net/register/uava0923/ and using Drone Nerd’s promo code UAVA2330155 at checkout.





About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .

