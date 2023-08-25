In terms of value, the demulsifier market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 million in 2022 to USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6%

New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Demulsifier Market by Type Application & Region Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090301/?utm_source=GNW

All these conditions frequently result in the formation of stable oil-water emulsions which is difficult to separate. Demulsifier play a crucial role in breaking these emulsions and facilitating the efficient separation of water from oil.



Oil soluble is expected to be the fastest-growing type of the demulsifier market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Operations for extracting oil both onshore and offshore have emulsion difficulties.Offshore platforms often deal with a higher water-to-oil ratio due to water injection processes for reservoir pressure maintenance.



Onshore operations also benefit from oil-soluble demulsifier to manage emulsions.The quality of extracted crude oil impacts its market value.



Efficient separation using oil-soluble demulsifier helps produce higher-quality crude oil, which is more desirable in global markets.



Petroleum refineries is expected to be the second largest application of demulsifier market, in terms of value, in 2022.

The demand for demulsifier in petroleum refineries is driven by the need to effectively separate emulsions in the crude oil and feedstock processing stages.In order to increase productivity, optimise production, improve product quality, lower operating costs, and adhere to environmental requirements, petroleum refineries need demulsifier.



As refineries continue to strive for higher performance and sustainability, the need for effective demulsification solutions remains strong.



North America is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the demulsifier market.

The region’s major involvement in the oil and gas industry, as well as its robust petroleum and refining sectors, have an impact on the need for demulsifier in North America.North America’s large oil and gas production, adoption of cutting-edge technologies, refining and petroleum sectors, regulatory environment, and market competition all contribute to the demand for demulsifier in North America.



As the energy landscape evolves and sustainability becomes more important, the need for efficient demulsification solutions remains a critical factor in the region’s oil and gas operations.

The key players profiled in the report include Baker Hughes (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ecolab Inc. (US), Hallinburton Company (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), BASF SE (Gemany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US).



