Automated Border Control Global Market Report 2023

The global automated border control market is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2022 to $1.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The automated border control market is expected to reach $2.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.



The automated border control market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as automated passport control (APC), biometric authentication, document verification, data integration, security checks, and automated risk assessment services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The automated border control market also includes sales of self-service kiosks, automated gates and e-gates, biometric capture devices, document readers and validators, biometric matching and verification systems, which are used in providing automated border control services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Automated border control refers to the system or process of using automated technology such as biometric scanning, facial recognition, and document authentication to verify the identity of passengers at border checkpoints. It enhances border security, improves efficiency, and streamlines the traveler verification process at international borders.



Europe was the largest region in the automated border control market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in automated border control report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of automated border control are automated border control e-gates and automated border control kiosks.Automated border control (ABC) e-gates refer to the automated systems used to facilitate and speed up border control processes at airports, seaports, and other points of entry.



The components include hardware, software, and services, which are used for several applications, including airports, land ports, and seaports.



The increase in air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the automated border control market going forward.Air passenger traffic refers to the number of people who travel on commercial airlines for personal or business purposes.



Automatic border control helps air passengers by implementing automated passport control and provides complete control of their airport travel experience, resulting in customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, and staff productivity. For instance, in March 2023, according to a report, Full Year 2022 U.S. Airline Traffic Data, published by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), a US-based government agency, in 2022, U.S. airlines carried 194 million more passengers than in 2021, an increase of 30% from year to year. U.S. airlines carried 853 million passengers (unadjusted) over the entire 2022 year of operation, up from 658 million in 2021 and 388 million in 2020. Therefore, the increase in air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the automated border control market.



The adoption of new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the automated border control market.Major companies operating in the automated border control market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Nexcom International Co. Ltd., a Taiwan-based provider of digital signage appliances, launched an automated border control solution powered by their NDiS B561 fanless visual edge computer. This innovative technology provides dependable, practical, high-performance visible edge computing, enabling security screening applications supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and biometric identification. It captures biometric data from travelers, such as their facial images and fingerprints. The data is then processed using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and authenticate travelers. This helps to prevent illegal entry and identify potential threats. Additionally, the solution will help improve security and efficiency, reduce costs at borders, and make the world safer.



For instance, in April 2023, Maqta Gateway LLC., a UAE-based developer and operator of the first port community systems, acquired TTEK Inc. for $26.7 million. Through this acquisition, Maqta Gateway LLC. aims to expand its portfolio of border control and customs solutions and its existing digital trade solutions portfolio by incorporating border optimization management solutions and to become a leading provider of digital trade solutions in the global market. TTEK Inc. is a Vietnam-based developer of innovative and disruptive border management and deployment technologies that provide automated border control solutions and services.



The countries covered in the automated border control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The automated border control market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automated border control market statistics, including automated border control industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automated border control market share, detailed automated border control market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automated border control industry. This automated border control market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

