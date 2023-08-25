New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Algae-Based Animal Feed And Ingredients Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486648/?utm_source=GNW

The global algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2022 to $3.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market consists of sales of ulva, porphyra, spirulina, gracilaria, chlorella, dunaliella, and tetraselmis.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Algae-based animal feed and ingredients are nutrients and additives obtained from several algae species utilized as components in animal feed formulations. These are obtained from several algae species and are abundant in essential nutrients, making them very nutritious for animals and improving their growth and general health while fostering optimal development and production.



North America was the largest region in the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market in 2022. The regions covered in algae-based animal feed and ingredients report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of algae-based animal feed and ingredients are feed and feed ingredients.Animal feed refers to any edible material that can be eaten by a pet and offers nutrients, energy, or everything to the animal’s diet.



They are available in offline and online channels and are used in various feeding applications such as poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture.



The increasing meat consumption is expected to propel the growth of the algae-based animal feed and ingredient market going forward.Meat consumption refers to consuming or eating meat, which is the flesh of animals typically used as food.



Algae-based animal feed and ingredients are used as a sustainable and nutritious protein source for animal feed, as they contain essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them a viable option to replace traditional feed ingredients, which improves health and increases the weight of animals. For instance, in 2022, according to the OCED (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), a France-based intergovernmental organization, US consumption of meat increased from 10,177.30 thousand metric tons in 2020 to 10,191.61 thousand metric tons in 2021. Further, global population growth is predicted to support a 15% rise in worldwide meat consumption by 2031. Therefore, increasing meat consumption is driving the development of the algae-based animal feed and ingredient market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market.Major companies operating in the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Triton Algae Innovations Ltd, a US-based startup harnessing freshwater algae species, introduced its plant-based algae ingredients and first retail product, Plant-Based Tuna, to demonstrate the undersea crop’s potential in alternative proteins to consumers.Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, the single-celled algae species used by Triton, is capable of producing plant proteins, and the business has succeeded in creating it in a scalable, cost-effective heterotrophic method.



The product is an alternative protein ingredient, and solutions are made utilizing Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, green algae that Triton develops in its fermentation tanks. It claims protein levels equivalent to more well-known algae species such as chlorella and spirulina.



In May 2023, Alltech Inc., a US-based animal feed, meat, brewing, and distilling company, collaborated with Agolin SA to develop eco-friendly nutrition solutions to support cattle productivity and sustainability goals. Alltech and Agolin’s collaboration will help farmers and ranchers achieve their sustainability goals while also improving the performance and profitability of the cattle in their herds and supply chains. Agolin S.A. is a Switzerland-based company that develops and manufactures algae-based feed additives and animal nutritional solutions.



The countries covered in the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



