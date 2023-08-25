New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Separation Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486638/?utm_source=GNW

The global membrane separation systems market is expected to grow from $26.38 billion in 2022 to $28.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The membrane separation systems market is expected to reach $39.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The membrane separation systems market consists of sales of membrane filters, gas separation membranes, and membrane bioreactors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Membrane separation systems refer to a group of technologies that utilize a selectively permeable membrane to separate different components or substances from a mixture. They are used to separate the components and reject unwanted substances.



North America was the largest region in the membrane separation systems market in 2022. The regions covered in the membrane separation systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main membrane separation systems types are microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange.Microfiltration refers to a filtration process that separates particles and microorganisms from a fluid by passing it through a porous membrane with small pore sizes.



The various materials are polyether sulfone (PES), polysulfone (PSF), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), and others applied in environmental, food and beverages, healthcare, and others.



Surging demand for clean, safe, and potable water is expected to propel the growth of the membrane separation systems market going forward.The demand for clean, safe, and portable water refers to the need for access to water that is free from contaminants, pathogens, and pollutants.



Membrane separation systems help in meeting the demand for clean, safe, and portable water by selectively filtering out impurities and contaminants from water, providing an effective method for water purification and treatment. For instance, in March 2022, according to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international public health organization, in 2020, 5.8 billion people constituting 74% of the global population used safely managed drinking water services. Further, in March 2021, according to United Nations Environment Program, a Kenya-based organization responsible for environmental issues, globally around 3 billion people are at risk of disease due to water quality, and over 40% of the 75,000 bodies of water surveyed across 89 nations were judged to be seriously contaminated. Therefore, the surging demand for clean, safe, and potable water is driving the growth of the membrane separation systems market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the membrane separation systems market.Companies operating in the membrane separation systems market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Alfa Laval AB, a Sweden-based industrial machinery manufacturing company launched MultiSystem, a multipurpose membrane filtration system. This system consists of a cross-flow-skid mounted membrane filtration system connected to the upstream and downstream operations, it increases the flexibility of the process applications like purification of proteins, starch and sugar, amino acid and peptide streams, and water recovery from condensates.



In August 2022, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, an India-based glass-lined and engineering equipment manufacturer acquired Hydro Air Research Italia for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches GMM Pfaudler’s business by adding membrane separation technologies and processes from Hydro Air Research Italia.



Hydro Air Research Italia is an Italy-based company involved in manufacturing and designing membrane separation systems.



The countries covered in the membrane separation systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



