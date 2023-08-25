New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486624/?utm_source=GNW

The global water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market is expected to grow from $36.91 billion in 2022 to $39.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market is expected to reach $53.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing preliminary treatment, primary treatment, secondary treatment, and waste-to-energy services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market consists of sales of heat pumps and mechanical vapor compressors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry refers to removing contaminants from water used in food and beverage production and wastewater discharged from the food and beverage processing to meet water quality standards and environmental regulations.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market in 2022. The regions covered in water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry are water treatment and wastewater treatment.Water treatment refers to the procedure of cleaning water to make it suitable for consumption or use in the production of food and beverages.



Water treatment is used food and beverages industry to remove various impurities such as chemical contaminants and pathogens to keep water used in food and beverage production. The various offerings include treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control and automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation and maintenance services for clusters such as dairy, cheese, ice cream, non-alcoholic beverages, prepared food, powdered food, alcoholic beverages, meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, and others.



High water consumption in the food and beverage industry significantly contributes to the growth of water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market going forward.Water consumption refers to the amount of water extracted and not returned to the original water source.



Food and beverage companies employ water treatment and wastewater treatment to meet the stringent standards for water quality and to treat used water released out of the facility to meet environmental regulations.For instance, according to a March 2021 article published by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), a US-based animal rights non-profit organization, around 1,790 litters of water are needed to produce one kilogram of wheat and the consumption of one kilogram of beef requires five times the amount of water.



Further, around 20 billion litters of water, or 8.5 times as much as what humans globally drink, are used by cattle raised for food. Therefore, the high water consumption in the food & beverages industry will drive the water and wastewater treatment market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverages industry market.Major companies operating in the water and wastewater treatment for the food & beverages industry market are focusing on integrating new technologies in the water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions to suit the food and beverages applications better.



For instance, in April 2023, AquiSense, a US-based water treatment and disinfection solutions provider, launched PearlAqua Deca 30C, a water disinfection system.PearlAqua Deca 30C can be used in both big and small point-of-use applications.



The solution is appropriate for commercial and industrial water purification, food and beverage processing, home use, and soda machines, among other applications. The PearlAqua Deca 30C uses UV-C LED technology to achieve 99.99% pathogen elimination at four gpm (15 lpm). It features automatic on-and-off switching or external triggering, programmable alarm outputs, and dynamic power regulation.



In April 2020, Saur, a France-based water management company acquired Encovert for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition expands Saur’s portfolio of customers to include food and beverage companies and the portfolio of offerings is expanded to include anaerobic wastewater treatment.



Encovert is a Netherlands-based anaerobic wastewater treatment company providing solutions for the food and beverage industry, chemical and pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper industries.



The countries covered in the water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market statistics, including the water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market share, detailed water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry. This water and wastewater treatment for the food and beverage industry market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

