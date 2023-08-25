New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Treasury And Risk Management Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486622/?utm_source=GNW

The global treasury and risk management market is expected to grow from $4.99 billion in 2022 to $5.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The treasury and risk management market is expected to reach $7.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The treasury and risk management market includes revenues earned by entities providing various treasury management operations such as the implementation of FX exposure strategies, cash flow forecast, liquidity management, fraud management, risk management, and consulting.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Treasury and risk management is a software solution designed to assist organizations in properly managing their financial operations and mitigating various treasury risks. It includes tools and features for enhancing treasury activities, monitoring cash flows, and assessing and managing financial risks.



North America was the dominate region in the treasury and risk management market in 2022. The regions covered in treasury and risk management report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of treasury and risk management are treasury, investment management, risk, and compliance.Treasury refers to the department or function within an organization responsible for managing the financial assets and liabilities of the entity and treasury.



These are used by various enterprise sizes such as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in different deployment modes such as cloud and on-premises and applied for account management, cash and liquidity management, compliance, risk management, and financial resource management and by various end users such as banking, financial services, and insurance, information technology and telecommunications, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing and automotive, and others.



Growth in the banking sector is expected to propel the growth of the treasury and risk management going forward.The banking sector refers to the industry composed of financial institutions, including commercial banks, investment banks, and credit unions, that provide various financial services to individuals, businesses, and governments.



Treasury and risk management solutions in banking enable financial organizations to successfully manage their treasury operations, optimize risk management strategies, and comply with banking regulatory requirements, ultimately contributing to enhanced financial stability and profitability. For instance, In June 2022, according to the European Central Bank (ECB), a Germany-based central bank of the European Union countries, total assets of EU-headquartered credit institutions increased by 3.42% from €29.44 trillion ($31.82 trillion) in December 2020 to €30.44 trillion ($32.92 trillion) in December 2021. Therefore, the growth in the banking sector drives the growth of the treasury and risk management market.



The adoption of artificial intelligence in risk management is the key trend gaining popularity in the treasury and risk management market.Major companies in the treasury and risk management system market are focused on innovating their products to strengthen and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS), a US-based financial company, in partnership with C3 AI, a US-based software company introduced FIS AML Compliance Hub, an AI-enabled risk solution for the financial services industry. This helps organizations by analyzing client data across various systems to improve decision-making, AML (Anti-Money Laundering), and KYC (Know Your Customer) processes, and reduce false positive alarms.



In June 2020, Coupa, a US-based technology platform for business spend management, acquired BELLIN Group for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Coupa increased its value for those in need of treasury, payments, and working capital services, as well as made it more comprehensive as a tool for company spend.



BELLIN Group is a Germany-based company operating in treasury technology, such as cash and liquidity management, payments, and financial services.



The countries covered in the treasury and risk management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



