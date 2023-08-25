Regenx Reports on Details of the Annual General and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular dated the 11th of July, 2023 were duly passed.



The resolutions which were passed included:

Setting the number of directors to 5;

The following five (5) incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:

Greg Pendura

Darcy Thiele

Rick Purdy

Harvey Granatier

Curtis Sparrow;

The appointment of Paul J. Rozek Professional Corporation as Auditors of the Company;

The re-approval of the stock option plan of the Company.

There was no other business at the meeting.

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech.

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP.

Greg Pendura

CEO

780 800-0726 greg@regenx.tech