The Joint Corp. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on August 22, 2023 due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company timely filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing related to the Form 10-Q, which resulted in an extended filing deadline for the Form 10-Q of August 21, 2023. The Form 10-Q was not filed with the SEC on August 21, 2023, as the Company continues the evaluation of its accounting treatment related to the Company’s regional developer arrangements and the related impact to its current and previously issued financial statements, which is necessary for the Company’s independent registered accounting firm to complete its quarterly review procedures related to Form 10-Q. Nasdaq has informed the Company that the Company must submit a plan of compliance (the “Plan”) by October 23, 2023 addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. The Company will continue to work with its auditors with the objective of filing its Form 10-Q as soon as practicable and will work diligently to submit the Plan promptly and take the necessary steps to regain compliance as soon as practicable.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

