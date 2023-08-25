New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Proteinase K Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486617/?utm_source=GNW

Bioline Pty Ltd., Promega Corporation, Codexis Inc., Amano Enzyme Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Biocatalysts Ltd., and Amicogen Inc.



The global proteinase k market is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2022 to $4.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The proteinase k market is expected to reach $6.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The proteinase K market consists of sales of acid proteinase, neutral proteinase, and alkaline proteinase.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Proteinase K is a proteolytic enzyme (a serine protease) naturally found in the mold Tritirachium album that can inactivate protein contaminants in prepared samples. Proteinase K is used during the process of DNA extraction to help digest the contaminating proteins that are present.



North America was the largest region in the proteinase k market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in proteinase K report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main proteinase k form types are lyophilized powder form, and liquid form.Lyophilized powder form refers to the process by which a product is obtained after water is removed and the product is frozen and placed under a vacuum.



The various therapeutic areas are infectious diseases, diabetes; oncology, cardiology, nephrology, autoimmune diseases, neurology, and others applied in isolation and purification of genomic dna and rna, in situ hybridization, mitochondria isolation, and enzyme removal. the end uses are contract research organization, academic institutes, biotechnology companies, and diagnostics laboratories.



An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the proteinase K market going forward.Chronic disease is a condition or illness that lasts more than a year and requires ongoing medical treatment.



Proteinase K is used in chronic diseases in a preventative or therapeutic role to extract and isolate the DNA and RNA of viruses that cause various chronic diseases. For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based branch of the National Institutes of Health, the number of U.S. citizens above the age of 50 with chronic diseases is supposed to increase by approximately 99.5% from 71.52 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. Therefore, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the proteinase K market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the proteinase K market.Major companies in the proteinase K market are launching innovative products to sustain their position in the proteinase K market.



For instance, in September 2020, Biocatalysts Ltd., a UK-based biotechnology company, launched Proteocut K, a high-quality, cost-effective alternative to liquid proteinase K. The innovative enzyme subtilisin-type serine protease with broad substrate specificity can be used in a range of life science applications. Proteinase K is a subtilisin-type serine endopeptidase with a broad pH profile and substrate specificity, enabling it to hydrolyze various proteins efficiently and effectively. The serine endopeptidase protects K has an activity of about 1,450 U/ml (Hemoglobin assay), is active throughout a broad pH (6.0 - 10.0) and temperature (40 -70°C) range, and can be employed in a variety of life science applications.



In January 2023, Lighthouse Pharma, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired the small molecule proteinase inhibitor portfolio from Quince Therapeutics Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will assist Lighthouse in continuing the development of gingipain inhibitors for dementia and other disorders and also provide innovative treatments for patients. Quince Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that deals with various products, such as proteinase inhibitors.



The countries covered in the proteinase K market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



