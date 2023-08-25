New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure Washer Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486616/?utm_source=GNW

, Snow Joe LLC, MI-T-M Corporation, Ryobi Limited., Simpson Cleaning Ltd., Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Dewalt, Unimanix Industries Inc., and Campbell Hausfeld.



The global pressure washer market is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2022 to $2.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pressure washer market is expected to reach $3.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The pressure washer market consists of sales of hot-water pressure washers, cold-water pressure washers, heavy-duty pressure washers, medium-duty pressure washers, commercial pressure washers, spray guns, and wands.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A pressure washer refers to a mechanical device that sprays water at high pressures to clean large, sturdy surfaces such as buildings, farm equipment, and roads. These are commonly used for outdoor cleaning tasks and are particularly effective in removing dirt, grime, mold, mildew, and other stubborn stains.



North America was the largest region in the pressure washer market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in pressure washer report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types in pressure washers are portable and non-portable.Portable refers to something that can be carried by hand easily, especially in comparison to a counterpart that is more difficult or inconvenient to transport.



It includes electric-powered, diesel-powered, and gasoline-powered furnace types.It generates pressures of 0-1,500 PSI, 1,501-3,000 PSI, 3,001-4,000 PSI, and above 4,000 PSI and is distributed through online and offline distribution channels.



These are used for several applications, including car washers, garden washers, home exterior washers, industrial washers, and others.



The increasing construction activities worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the pressure washer market going forward.Construction activities refer to the various tasks and processes involved in the creation, alteration, or demolition of structures or infrastructure.



These activities are typically carried out by construction companies, contractors, or skilled professionals in the construction industry.Pressure washers are commonly used in construction activities for various cleaning and surface preparation tasks such as cleaning construction equipment, concrete cleaning, brick and masonry cleaning, removing graffiti and stains, and building exterior cleaning.



So, these factors boost the pressure washer market. For instance, in May 2023, according to the reports shared by the United States Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, construction spending increased from $1,768.2 billion in March 2022 to $1,834.7 billion in March 2023, showing a 3.8% increase in construction spending. Further, an estimated 1,595,100 housing units were started in 2021, that increased by 15.6% from 1,379,600 in 2020 in the US. Therefore, increasing construction activities worldwide are driving the pressure washer market



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the pressure washer market.Major companies operating in the pressure washer market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Nilfisk Group., a Denmark-based manufacturer of professional cleaning equipment, launched its next generation of high-pressure washers with the new models 125, 130, 140, and 140 in-hand power-control pressure washers. These innovative pressure washers are designed with a variety of new and game-changing features, such as an internal hose reel, ultra-flex hose, and in-hand power control. Additionally, these products are relatively light and easy to move around. These high-pressure washers are designed to be used in various commercial and industrial settings for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. It can also be used for maintaining cleanliness in public areas, parks, sidewalks, public buildings, and other municipal facilities.



In September 2020, KPS Capital Partners., a US-based private equity company, acquired Briggs & Stratton Corporation., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition and continuous support from KPS, Briggs & Stratton now operate as a separate company and has its access to KPS’s resources and expertise. Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a US-based company that produces a wide range of pressure washers.



The countries covered in the pressure washer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pressure washers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pressure washers market statistics, including pressure washers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pressure washers market share, detailed pressure washers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pressure washers industry. This pressure washers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486616/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________