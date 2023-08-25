New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Health Coaching Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486612/?utm_source=GNW

The global health coaching market is expected to grow from $17.13 billion in 2022 to $18.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The health coaching market is expected to reach $25.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The health coaching market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as individual health coaching, group health coaching, nutritional guidance, exercise and fitness coaching, weight management, smoking cessation, health education, and workshops.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Health coaching refers to the process of supporting individuals or groups in achieving their health goals and making lifestyle changes. It involves working with a trained and certified health coach who helps clients identify their health concerns, set achievable goals, and develop personalized plans to reach those goals.



North America was the largest region in the health coaching market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in health coaching report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of coaches in health coaching are holistic health coache, wellness health coache, and primal and paleo health coaches.A holistic health coach refers to a professional who supports individuals in achieving optimal health and well-being by taking a holistic approach to wellness.



It is conducted through online and offline modes and has a duration of less than 6 months and 6 months to 12 months. These are used for several applications, including general wellness, weight loss, technology detoxification, smoking cessation, behavioral health, anxiety and depression relief, stress management, sleep support, and chronic conditions.



The rise in the prevalence of behavioral health disorders is expected to propel the growth of the health coaching market.Behavioral health disorders, also known as mental health disorders, refer to a wide range of conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, leading to significant distress and impairment in daily functioning.



Health coaching has been highly beneficial for individuals with behavioral health disorders in several ways, including providing customized support, behavioral change approaches, accountability and incentives, cooperation with healthcare providers, and a holistic approach. For instance, in August 2022, according to the reports shared by the National Alliance on Mental Illness., a US-based nonprofit organization, 57.8 million adults in the United States (22.8 % of the population) had a mental disease in 2021. Moreover, according to the Mental State of the World Report 2021, nearly 40% of Middle Eastern youth between the ages of 18 and 24 experienced mental health issues in 2021. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of behavioral health disorders is driving the health coaching market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the health coaching market.Major companies operating in the health coaching market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2023, Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd., a UK-based wellness and fitness services provider, launched a new AI health coaching tool called CoachGPT. This innovative technology is a conversational AI that can help users set goals, track progress, and stay motivated on their health journey. CoachGPT is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, which is one of the most advanced AI models in the world. GPT-3 is trained on a massive dataset of text and code, which allows it to generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer user questions in an informative way. Additionally, this powerful AI can provide personalized guidance, motivation, and support to users. It can answer questions about health and nutrition, provide feedback on progress, and offer suggestions for how to stay on track.



In March 2022, Eight Sleep., a US-based manufacturer and retailer of sleep fitness products, acquired Span Health for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Eight Sleep aims to improve its online coaching services and open up new possibilities for future growth by adding additional all-encompassing services and initiatives. Span Health., is a UK-based health performance and longevity company that provides health coaching services.



The countries covered in the health coaching market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



