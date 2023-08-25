UIC Law to Host Ready. Set. Law! Program for Underrepresented Undergraduate Students Interested in Pursuing a Legal Career

Chicago, IL, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UIC Law's Rising Attorneys Inclusive Summer Experience (R.A.I.S.E) program is excited to announce its partnership with Just the Beginning: A Pipeline Organization (JTB) to present Ready. Set. Law! at UIC Law on Friday, September 15, 2023. This one-day program aims to introduce and cultivate the interest of diverse undergraduate students who are underrepresented in the legal profession, providing them with valuable insights into the field of law.

Ready. Set. Law! offers a comprehensive overview of the law school admissions process, essential tips for success, and a unique opportunity to experience a mock 1L law school class. Through this program, students will network with esteemed law school leaders, accomplished attorneys, successful alumni, and a federal judge, gaining valuable connections and mentorship opportunities.

Participants in Ready. Set. Law! will experience the rigors and challenges of legal education firsthand and will gain a deeper understanding of the legal career paths available to them. Students will participate in a unique networking opportunity with student leaders from both UIC Law and the external legal community, connecting with likeminded individuals and fostering a supportive and inclusive environment.

Eligible students must currently be enrolled in an undergraduate program at any college or university. Priority will be given to past R.A.I.S.E participants, and all applicants must be in good academic standing at their respective college or university.

Visit the Ready. Set. Law! webpage for more information!

About the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law is a part of the University of Illinois – Chicago’s largest university and only public Carnegie Research 1 Institution. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of students and the community. Located in the heart of the city’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. From our nationally recognized faculty and programs to the impact of our legal clinics, we prepare students with the knowledge, skills, experience, and values to change lives. For more information, visit https://law.uic.edu/.