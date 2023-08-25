Brand-New Apartment Neighborhood Coming to Comstock Township

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., will soon open its latest neighborhood in the Kalamazoo market – Redwood Comstock Township.

Redwood’s new neighborhood will feature 189 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294-1,620 square feet.

Redwood Comstock Township will offer six floor plans, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a two-car attached garage and ample storage. Quality construction combined with Redwood’s signature single-story design provides built-in peace and quiet. Residents also feel at home with their own individual street address, private entrance, and personal patio.

Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Bonus space that can be utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or personal gym

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood setting

“In addition to all the amenities and attributes that make living in a Redwood Neighborhood remarkable, this particular location offers residents plenty of perks outside their home,” said Aimee Rainwater, director of operations at Redwood. “Located just 10 minutes from Downtown Kalamazoo, residents can easily enjoy local shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and attractions such as Gull Meadow Farms and Gilmore Car Museum. The location also offers easy access to the airport and Ascension Borgess Hospital.”

The new neighborhood will be completed in two phases, with 129 of the apartment homes slated for phase one. The first residents are expected to move in next month.

Redwood Comstock Township is located at 4895 Red Willow Trail, across the street from Eastern Hills Golf Course.

Redwood is currently pre-leasing for this neighborhood. Monthly rent will start at $1,874.



Redwood has developed 16,000+ apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In early 2024, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

