Gainey McKenna & Egleston Investigates Potential Claims On Behalf of Investors of Unity Software Inc. (U)

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating whether the directors and/or officers of Unity Software Inc. (“Unity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: U) breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith and candor and whether the Company suffered substantial harm as a result.

According to a complaint filed by investors in the securities of the Company, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies in Unity’s product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company’s machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company’s commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (4) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

