SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sea Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SE

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, Phoenix Division, and docketed under 23-cv-01455, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Sea securities between April 23, 2022 and May 15, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Sea securities during the Class Period, you have until September 19, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Sea, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services in Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The Company’s digital financial services platform provides, inter alia, payment processing services, credit offerings, and digital bank services under various brands, which purportedly work in tandem with Sea’s digital entertainment and e-commerce platforms to drive synergies among all three business segments. Defendants have consistently asserted that these purported synergies allow the Company to grow its user base and loan book in an efficient, cost-effective manner, while managing risks impacting the Company’s profitability.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sea overstated its ability to manage the growth of its user base and loan book while enhancing its profitability; (ii) Sea’s expansion to a broader user base and growing loan book rendered the Company significantly more vulnerable to higher credit losses; (iii) as a result, the Company was likely to book a significant increase in loan loss reserves; (iv) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Sea’s earnings; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 16, 2023, Sea issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Sea reported first-quarter earnings that fell significantly short of expectations due to a sharp increase in loan loss reserves. The Company advised that “[o]ur provision for credit losses increased by 120.5% to US$177.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from US$80.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by expansion to a broader user base and the growth of our loan book” (emphasis added). Sea also disclosed that the Company’s previous Chief Investment Officer, David Ma, had left that role and joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

On this news, Sea’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $15.62 per ADS, or 17.74%, to close at $72.45 per ADS on May 16, 2023.

