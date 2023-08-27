Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to Hit USD 63,196.45 Million By 2030

New York, Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 15,728.37 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 63,196.45 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3%.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is defined as technology capable of hosting large numbers of end-user machines on a host server. The key reason for the adoption of VDI is the ability to connect with the desktop environment by means of different end-user devices.



Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1185

In addition, additional factors including scalability and demand for infrastructure for an organization towards robust updating of its IT infrastructure are driving the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure market. Furthermore, factors including offering shared by VDI towards customization and easy integration of complex software and creation of proper ecosystem is promoting the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market.

For instance, HP Virtual Desktop Infrastructure with Citrix XenDesktop is being offered as an end-to-end solution for desktop virtualization.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 63,196.45 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 19.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players CP Technologies, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Vmware, Inc., Evolve IP, LLC, Ericom Software, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Red Hat, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, N Computing Limited, Neverfail, Inc., Huawei Technologies, IGEL Technologies, AWS, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, and Vagrant, Inc. By Offering Solution and Service By Mode of Deployment On-premises and Cloud Based By Enterprise Size Small and Medium Business Enterprises and Large Business Enterprises By End Use BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Education, Government and Public Sector, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1185

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing proliferation of Bring your own device (BYOD) environment is driving the market growth

Rising shift to remote-first culture is driving the market growth for virtual desktop infrastructure

Increasing demand for cost-effective IT infrastructure is promoting the market growth

Restraints

Concerns associated with poor performance of machines is restraining the market growth

Concerns associated with data security and privacy tends to hinder the market growth

Opportunities

Rise in growth of Artificial Intelligence and automation is projected to drive virtual desktop infrastructure market growth

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Offering, the solution segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Factor attributed towards the growth of solution segmented is due to the increasing demand for desktop solutions by large scale organizations. Large scale organizations are mainly early adopter of cutting edge technology and require best suitability for data access and its control. Moreover, companies are also engaged in several marketing strategies that further propel the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure.

Based on mode of deployment, Cloud based contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The key reason for the growth of the segment is due to increasing adoption of cloud based infrastructure due to reduced cost savings. In addition, cloud based infrastructure eliminates setting up of large numbers of hardware in the premises that ultimately reduces the electricity costing and payment towards additional space. Therefore, aforementioned factors including reduced cost and management of space and devices is driving the market growth of the segment.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1185

Based on enterprise size, Large business enterprises segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Large scale enterprises have larger IT infrastructure in comparison to small businesses, the companies have complex IT network and require proper management. Further factors including early adoption of technology, research and development activities, compliance and security requirements are promoting the market growth of large businesses enterprises. For instance, Teradici Cloud Access Software (CAS) Remoting Software provides virtual desktop infrastructure that offers cloud-based user software based services to 50% of large scale enterprises.

Based on End Use, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. IT and telecommunication sector increasingly rely on exchange of information and data throughout the business processes. Availability of data and its accessibility is key most requirement for organizations and thus needed a proper business solution virtual desktop infrastructure. Moreover, increased reliance on data results in the creation of backup data center which is ultimately promoting the market growth of virtual desktop infrastructure for IT and telecom industry.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure in the North American region is primarily driven by technological advancement in the region including cloud computing, internet, digital services, and others. Owing to the faster adoption of technology, business across the regions is increasingly seeking supportive infrastructure based data centers to support the growing digital economy which has driven the market growth for virtual desktop infrastructure market.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Vmware, Inc. availed connection to remote desktop and published applications for Linux operating system.

In September 2020, Anunta introduced DesktopReady, a DaaS (desktop-as-a-service) solution for small, medium enterprises.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

Key Market Highlights

Globally, virtual desktop infrastructure market is divided based on the offering into solution and service.

Globally, virtual desktop infrastructure market is categorized based on mode of deployment into on-premises and cloud based.

Based on enterprise size, virtual desktop infrastructure market is bifurcated into small and medium business enterprises and large business enterprises.

In the context of end use, the market is separated into BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, healthcare, education, government and public sector, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market.

List of Major Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

CP Technologies

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Vmware, Inc.

Evolve IP, LLC

Ericom Software, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Nutanix

Red Hat, Inc.

Parallels International GmbH

Microsoft Corporation

N Computing Limited

Neverfail, Inc.

Huawei Technologies

IGEL Technologies

AWS

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems

Vagrant, Inc.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Solution

Persistent

Non-persistent

Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Mode of Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud Based

By End Use BFSI Retail IT and Telecom Healthcare Education Government and Public Sector Others



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1185

Key Questions Covered in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report

What is Virtual Desktop Infrastructure?

- Virtual desktop infrastructure is defined as Offering of datacenter management system that includes the combination of virtualization and legacy infrastructure components including network switches, servers, storage arrays, and others.

What is the dominating segment in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market by End Use?

- In 2022, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the highest market share of 31.6% in the overall virtual desktop infrastructure market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for virtual desktop infrastructure from multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, automotive, and media & entertainment industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and others.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Bonding Wires Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Port Redirector Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Baby Diaper Machine Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Superalloys Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

3D Time-of-Flight (TOF) Image Sensor Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344