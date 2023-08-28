Confidential Computing Market to cross $52 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The confidential computing market valuation is projected to reach USD 52 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising concerns pertaining to privacy as well as data security is boosting the industry demand. The rapid digitization and extensive adoption of cloud computing have led to a massive surge in data generation and exchange. Unfortunately, this has also made sensitive information more vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches. With numerous high-profile incidents affecting both organizations and individuals, the need for robust privacy and security measures has become paramount. Confidential Computing offers a solution by safeguarding data and computations from unauthorized access, even in scenarios where data is processed on third-party servers, thus reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring confidentiality throughout the data lifecycle.

Moreover, stricter data protection regulations in various countries such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States are pushing organizations to invest in privacy-centric technologies, propelling confidential computing industry growth.

The confidential computing market from software segment is expected to grow exponentially through 2032. Software are crucial in establishing secure enclaves and facilitating secure data processing. With the increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, the demand for software solutions that can integrate seamlessly with existing cloud platforms has soared. Market players are focusing on developing user-friendly software tools and development kits that enable businesses to implement confidential computing with ease, driving widespread adoption across industries.





The confidential computing market from the secure enclaves application will generate notable revenues by 2032. Secure enclaves, also known as Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), are becoming a transformative technology in the Confidential Computing landscape. They offer a secure and isolated environment within a processor where sensitive data and computations can be performed. This capability is particularly crucial for protecting critical data during processing, such as in financial transactions, healthcare records, and artificial intelligence applications. As more industries recognize the potential of secure enclaves in ensuring data confidentiality, the application segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years.

The Europe confidential computing market will expand rapidly during 2023 and 2032, driven by the region's proactive approach to data protection and privacy. Europe has been at the forefront of implementing stringent data protection regulations, including GDPR, which has encouraged companies to adopt cutting-edge security solutions. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud services, coupled with growing concerns over data sovereignty, has further accelerated the demand for confidential computing solutions in the region. Industry players are actively collaborating with European enterprises to develop tailored solutions that align with local regulations and address specific data security challenges, shaping the regional market outlook.

Some of the leading companies involved in the confidential computing market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anjuna Security, Cyxtera Technologies, Fortanix, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Decentriq AG, OVHcloud, R3, Arm Holdings, Super Protocol, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Swisscom.

Confidential Computing Market News:

VMware Inc. teams up with chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., along with the RISC-V Keystone community, to advance confidential computing. The alliance aims to promote the open-source "Certifier Framework for Confidential Computing," tackling barriers to adoption.

