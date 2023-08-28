CBI: FAV token issued by CBI to be listed on September 19, 2023

FAV token issued by CBI to be listed on September 19, 2023

The $FAV token is dedicated to the "Football at AlphaVerse" football platform and will be listed on the Chiliz exchange (ChilizX)

11 billion $FAV tokens have been created

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) announces that the $FAV token, dedicated to the "Football at AlphaVerse" platform, will be listed on the Chiliz exchange (ChilizX) from September 19, 2023. ChilizX allows fans and crypto enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade Fan Tokens of the biggest names in the sporting and entertainment world. It provides a professional trading platform for a wide selection of 80+ Fan Tokens, including Tokens from Manchester City, Barcelona FC, PSG, Galatasaray, Juventus, Inter Milan and many others, making it an ideal partner for "Football at AlphaVerse".

11 billion units of the $FAV token have been created. Listing on the ChilizX exchange platform will take place through the direct marketing of a first series of $FAV tokens, in an initial proportion not exceeding 10% of the total number of $FAV tokens created, i.e. 1.1 billion $FAV tokens.

Listing will take place as from September 19, 2023.

The first listing price will be set and communicated on the day before the transaction.

The $FAV token has a number of functionalities, such as enabling microtransactions on the platform, participation in quests or mini-games, the purchase of NFTs, the animation of referral programs, access to discounts on purchases, and the earning of $FAV tokens in connection with the creativity or commitment of users, in the manner of a loyalty card. An article from the AlphaVerse blog, describing the first features of this $FAV token, is available at the following link:

https://alphaverse.com/blog/items/football-at-alphaverse-take-your-fandom-to-the-next-level/

For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

Disclaimer

The realization of the projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy $FAV tokens, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The listing of the token, currently under legal and technical review, remains subject to confirmation. Listing details may change as the parties continue negotiations.

About Chiliz

Founded in 2018, Chiliz is the global blockchain technology business for the Web3 sports and entertainment industry and the creator of Fan Tokens and the Socios.com fan engagement and rewards app. Fan Tokens are fungible, scalable utility tokens that allow sports teams to connect with and reward their global fanbases on Socios.com. The launch of Chiliz Chain, the Layer-1 blockchain for sports, represents the next phase in the Chiliz mission. Chiliz Chain will lead to greater adoption of blockchain tech across sports and entertainment with teams and brands invited to build next-generation products and services, with all fees paid in Chiliz native token CHZ. Chiliz has over 300 employees and regional headquarters in Madrid, London, Istanbul, Malta, Milan, Sao Paulo and Switzerland. For more information visit www.chiliz.com and www.socios.com.

For more information:

Chiliz / Socios.com

pr@chiliz.com / press@socios.com

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, professional applications and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and value a portfolio of blockchain activities covering various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct exploitation or partnership. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse, based on blockchain technology. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 quotation group (public offer) on the Euronext Growth market. More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

