Digital X-Ray Market to Surpass 24.19 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Technological Advancements

Westford, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, digital X-ray market systems streamline medical imaging processes, enabling faster image acquisition, transmission, and storage. This efficiency reduces operational costs and enhances patient throughput, appealing to healthcare providers seeking improved productivity and resource management.

Digital X-ray offers improved image clarity and manipulation, aiding radiologists in accurate disease detection and treatment planning. Additionally, the digital format facilitates easy sharing, remote consultation, and integration with electronic health records, bolstering its adoption and contributing to market growth.

Prominent Players in the Digital X-Ray Market

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Canon Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Analogic Corporation

BMI Biomedical International S.r.l.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Trivitron Healthcare

Varex Imaging Corporation

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Direct Radiography Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Instant Image Capture and High-Quality Results

Direct radiography emerges as a fast-growing segment in the digital X-ray market. With its instant image capture and high-quality results, DR systems enhance diagnostic efficiency and reduce patient radiation exposure. Increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnoses fuels DR's growth, making it a dynamic force within the market landscape.

North America asserts its dominance in the digital X-ray market due to robust healthcare infrastructure and early technology adoption. High investments in advanced medical imaging solutions, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, drive market growth. Presence of major market players and research initiatives further solidify North America's leading position.

Computed Radiography Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatility

Computed radiography dominates the digital X-ray market due to its versatility across various medical settings. Offering cost-effective image acquisition with existing X-ray equipment, CR systems provide flexible workflow integration and superior image quality. This adaptability drives sustained demand, positioning CR as a dominant market segment.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region emerge as a fast-growing hub in the digital X-ray market. Rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about early disease detection, and expanding medical facilities accelerate adoption. Technological advancements, coupled with large patient populations, propel market expansion in Asia Pacific, making it a dynamic and swiftly evolving market region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the digital X-ray market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Digital X-Ray Market

In May 2023, Hologic Inc. acquired a digital radiography technology company, strengthening its capabilities in breast health and expanding its enterprise digital X-ray offerings.

In July 2023, Canon Medical Systems USA launched an enhanced version of its premium digital radiography system, emphasizing AI-driven image processing for improved diagnostic accuracy.

