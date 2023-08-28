Floor Adhesive Market worth $12.8 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Floor Adhesive Market is projected to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2023 to USD 12.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The floor adhesives market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the market leader over the forecast period. The floor adhesives market is intrinsically influenced by two pivotal factors: the surge in construction activities fuelled by urbanization and the compelling shift towards sustainability and environmentally friendly construction practices. As the industry responds to these driving forces, strategic alignment and innovation become imperative for capitalizing on the opportunities presented by these factors, ultimately steering the course of the floor adhesives market towards a trajectory of sustainable growth and strategic relevance.

160 - Market Data Tables

60 - Figures

260 - Pages

List of Key Players in Floor Adhesive Market:

Henkel AG (Germany) H.B. Fuller (US) Sika AG (Switzerland) Arkema (Bostik SA) (France) 3M (US) Dow Inc (US) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Floor Adhesive Market:

Drivers: The escalating demand for floor adhesives is intrinsically fuelled by the triad of versatility, safety, and ease of application. Restraints: Escalating raw material prices. Opportunity: Compelling Avenue of growth emerges through strategic investments in emerging markets. Challenges: Globalization has unveiled a strategic window of opportunity for the floor adhesive sector.

Key Findings of the Study:

The tile & stone segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023. The residential segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023.

The tile and stone application segment have emerged as a pivotal catalyst, driving remarkable growth within the floor adhesives market. This surge is underpinned by a strategic interplay of factors that accentuate the significance of tile and stone installations in contemporary construction and design practices. This segment's extraordinary expansion is a testament to the evolving preferences of consumers, the intrinsic attributes of floor adhesives, and the synergy between aesthetics, functionality, and durability.

One of the key drivers behind the substantial growth in the tile and stone application segment is the prevailing shift in consumer preferences towards these materials. Tiles and stones have garnered significant popularity due to their innate elegance, versatility, and timelessness. As modern design trends veer towards sleek aesthetics and minimalist sensibilities, tiles and stones are preferred choices for creating visually striking and sophisticated spaces. The precision and finesse required in installing these materials necessitate high-performance adhesives that can seamlessly bond these surfaces to subfloors, thereby anchoring the growth trajectory of the tile and stone application segment.

The unwavering emphasis on sustainability and eco-conscious construction practices exerts a profound influence, propelling the floor adhesives market in an environmentally responsible direction. Regulatory mandates, coupled with heightened consumer awareness of environmental impact, underscore the need for adhesives that align with low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) standards and eco-friendly formulations. This demand for sustainable adhesives creates an impetus for manufacturers to innovate, offering products that not only adhere to stringent regulations but also resonate with the evolving preferences of environmentally conscious consumers. Consequently, the drive towards sustainable construction bolsters the market's expansion by fostering a distinct niche for eco-friendly floor adhesives.

The Asia Pacific region has asserted itself as the largest consumer within the floor adhesives market, a distinction underpinned by a confluence of strategic factors that align favourably with the industry's offerings and growth dynamics. This prominence within the market landscape is emblematic of the region's burgeoning construction activities, evolving consumer preferences, and the symbiotic relationship between economic expansion and adhesive demand. Foremost among the factors driving Asia Pacific's pre-eminence is the region's unparalleled urbanization and rapid infrastructural development. As emerging economies within Asia Pacific experience exponential population growth and urban migration, the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure escalates significantly. This translates into an augmented requirement for reliable and durable flooring solutions, wherein floor adhesives play a pivotal role in ensuring the longevity and aesthetic appeal of flooring installations. The sheer scale of construction projects across the region's diverse geographies underscores the essentiality of floor adhesives, thereby propelling substantial demand.

