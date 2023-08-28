Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act: Vesa-Pekka Leskinen’s ownership in QPR Software Plc

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act 


On 23 August 2023, QPR Software Oyj received a notification from Vesa-Pekka Leskinen pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (AML), according to which his direct share ownership of QPR Software Oyj's total number of shares and votes has decreased under ten (10) percent. 


Issuer's name and business ID: QPR Software Oyj, 0832693-7  

Shareholder's name: Vesa-Pekka Leskinen


Basis for notification: Acquisition or transfer of shares or voting rights.  


The flagging limit was exceeded on August 23, 2023. 



 
 
 
 
 
 
Total position of Vesa-Pekka Leskinen, based on his notification: 
 
 
 
 
 
   		 
 
 
 
Shares and voting rights, %  		 
 
 
 
Shares and voting rights through financial instruments  		 
 
 
 
Total, %  		 
 
 
 
Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc 
 
 
 
 
 
Position after exceeding the threshold  		 
 
 
 
9,73 %  		 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9,73 %  		 
 
 
 
​​18.175.192​ 
 
 
 
 
 
Position in previous notification (if any)  		 
 
 
 
10,75 %  		 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10,75 %  		 
 
 
 
 





 
 
 
 
 
 
Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
Shares and voting rights 
 
 
 
 
 
Class / type of shares  		 
 
 
 
Number of shares and voting rights  		 
 
 
 
Shares and voting rights, % of total 
 
 
 
 
Direct 
 
(SMA 9:5)  		 
 
 
 
Indirect 
 
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)  		 
 
 
 
Direct 
 
(SMA 9:5)  		 
 
 
 
Indirect 
 
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
 
 
 
 
 
QPR1V  		 
 
 
 
1.135.200  		 
 
 
 
 633.559  		 
 
 
 
6,25 %                         		 
 
 
 
 3,49 % 
 
 
 
 
 
TOTAL  		 
 
 
 
1.768.759  		 
 
 
 
   		 
 
 
 
9,73 %  		 
 
 
 
 





