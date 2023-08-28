United States Kids Food and Beverage Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Conagra Brands, PepsiCo,The Kellogg Co, Campbell Soup, General Mills, & Nestle

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Kids Food and Beverage Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Kids Food and Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 72.41 Billion by 2028 from US$ 49.91 Billion in the year 2022., growing at a CAGR of 6.4%

Food marketing undoubtedly plays a substantial role in the alarming rates of obesity and diet-related diseases prevalent among children. Parents in the United States are becoming increasingly proactive about their health and wellness, while simultaneously witnessing the emergence of convenient products catering to those who take a more passive approach to their well-being. The United States kids' food industry is a multi-billion dollar market that caters to the dietary preferences and needs of children.

In the United States, the children's food industry stands as a pivotal player in shaping dietary habits and preferences among young consumers. Marked by creative packaging, strategic advertising, and a diverse range of products, this multi-billion-dollar market caters specifically to children's needs.

However, amidst its growth, concerns arise about the nutritional content of many offerings, which often contain high levels of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients. As parents become increasingly health-conscious, efforts to promote transparency and healthier alternatives gain traction.

Amid these considerations, a range of trends are shaping the industry, including a push for lower sugar and additive-free options, catering to specific dietary needs, and aligning with sustainability practices.

Convenience fuels demand for nutritious on-the-go snacks and meals in the United States kids' food industry.



United States Digital platforms assist parents in making informed choices by providing access to information, reviews, and recommendations for kids' food.



In March 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture took significant steps to enhance school meal programs. They allocated US$ 50 Million in grants to foster collaboration between schools, food producers, and suppliers in creating nutritious and appealing meals for children.

An additional US$10 million in grants was announced to expand nutrition education in schools. Furthermore, a proposed regulatory change was introduced, aiming to offer more schools the opportunity to provide healthy meals to all students without cost. These actions demonstrate the government's commitment to improving access to nutritious meals and promoting the overall well-being of students.



With its versatility, appealing flavors, and perceived health benefits, yogurt has become a staple in children's diets



The market offers an extensive range of flavors, textures, and added ingredients specifically tailored to kids' preferences. The convenience of portable packaging, along with yogurt's reputation as a healthy snack or meal option, contributes to its significant market presence in the children's food and beverage industry.



Yogurt-based drinks and dairy-based smoothies are experiencing rapid growth in the United States Kids Food & Beverage industry. With their combination of convenience, delicious flavors, and perceived health benefits, these products have become a popular choice among children.

The market is witnessing an increasing demand for on-the-go yogurt drinks and dairy-based smoothies, offering a refreshing and nutritious option for kids to enjoy. This dynamic growth highlights the evolving preferences and changing consumption patterns in the children's food and beverage market.



Growth of dairy products in the kids' food and beverage industry reflects the enduring popularity and importance of these nutritious offerings in children's diets



With their essential nutrients and role in supporting children's growth and development, dairy products have gained significant popularity among parents. The market offers a diverse range of dairy-based options, including milk, cheese, yogurt, and flavoured milk drinks, tailored to meet kids' preferences and nutritional needs.

The increasing focus on and fortified dairy products further contributes to the growth of this segment. The rise in demand for wholesome and nutritious dairy products underscores their importance in the children's food and beverage market.

