Saudi Arabia On-Demand Home Service Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: From Urban Tech Adoption to Rural Traditions - Decoding Regional Trends Amidst Rising Demand

KSA On-Demand Home service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the KSA On-Demand Home service market, exploring its intricate market segmentations such as types of service, cities, and deployment strategies. It delves into growth enablers, drivers, challenges, bottlenecks, and the trends that steer adoption patterns.

The regulatory framework, end-user analysis, industry evaluation, and competitive landscape, including market shares of major players, form integral components of this study. The report concludes by presenting future market projections for each market segmentation along with analyst recommendations.

The trajectory of the KSA On-Demand Home service market's size is traced from 2017 to 2022, showcasing an upward trend, although a drop was noted in 2020. This shift is attributed to the pandemic-induced fear and social distancing among service providers, intertwined with the rapid pace of life and heightened consumer hygiene consciousness in the post-COVID-19 landscape.

Cleaning services are expected to dominate the market. However, the revenue from other services will also grow as the market grows due to changing lifestyle of people leading them to avail more on-demand home services like salon etc. This will contribute towards the growth

Metropolitan cities will continue to generate the maximum demand for on-demand home services due to increased smartphone and internet penetration in such areas while people from other cities prefer hiring full-time maids over on-demand services

Key Trends by Market Segment:

Cleaning orders holds majority share in on-demand home service followed by maintenance and repairs in 2022. This is owing to cleaning requirement at short interval when compared to maintenance and repairs

In current scenario offline mode of deployment holds major share as people call and ask for quotations and choose the convenient time slots for service rather than booking directly through web or Apps. This helps the end user in comparing price among various service provider and getting the time slot based on convenience

Market Size of KSA On-Demand Home Service is expected to show increasing trend from 2022 to 2027. This is owing to fast life and consumers' consciousness about hygiene post covid-19. Post-pandemic the demand for on-demand home services boosted. This is because majority of people are back to the workplace and they have less time to do household chores. Internet penetration

