Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Research Report 2023-2030: Growing Demand for Better and Accurate Diagnostic Procedures Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Key Company Profiles, Strategy, Financial Insights, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is predicted to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2030

Autoimmune diseases, characterized by the body's immune system attacking its own cells and tissues, have far-reaching implications for human health. These conditions can be categorized into organ-specific and non-organ-specific groups, affecting specific organs or multiple systems within the body.

The global landscape encompasses nearly 80 types of autoimmune diseases, with prevalent conditions like multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis capturing attention.

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association highlights the significant impact, revealing that around 50 million Americans grapple with autoimmune-related disorders, a number projected to rise further. Diagnostic tests such as autoantibody, antinuclear antibody, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate tests play a pivotal role in identifying these diseases.

Moreover, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market's growth trajectory is expected to be influenced by factors like the rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and Hashimoto's thyroiditis, along with favorable government regulations.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, AstraZeneca signed an agreement with Quell Therapeutics potentially worth more than US$ 2 billion to develop cell therapies that could cure autoimmune diseases.

In August 2022, KSL Beutner Laboratories (Beutner) launched a blood test to detect an antigen linked with the autoimmune blistering disease mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP), which often causes painful lesions in the oral cavity.

In June 2022, Theradiag announced an agreement with Quotient Limited under which the two companies will partner to advance autoimmune diagnostics by leveraging Quotient's MosaiQ platform.

In May 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the availability of the Phadia 2500+ Instrument in the U.S. for autoimmune testing.

Disease Takeaways

On the basis of disease, Localized autoimmune disease segment accounted for largest market share in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

Multiple sclerosis held highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Inflammatory bowel disease segment.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment will witness robust growth over the forecast timeframe.

Rheumatoid Arthritis accounted for approx. 50% share of the global systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2022, followed by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Test Type Takeaways

Based on test types, Autoantibody test captured highest share of the overall autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2022, followed by the antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test.

The complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most commonly ordered blood tests.

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests captured around 6% - 8% share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2022 followed by C -reactive protein test.

Urinalysis Tests and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Regional Takeaways

North America dominates the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest region for autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

It is estimated that the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is 83 out of 100,000.

Asia-Pacific autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing demand for better and accurate diagnostic procedures.

Growth Drivers

Rising Awareness and Increasing Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases to Boost Market Growth

Growing Healthcare Expenditure to Promote the Growth of Market

Growing Demand for Better and Accurate Diagnostic Procedures

Technological Advancements to Aid in Market Growth

Market Challenges

Industry Challenges by Product Differentiation

Shortcoming of Professional Operatives to Dampen the Growth of the Market

Key Company Profiles, Strategy, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux SA

EUROIMMUN AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Scope of the Report

Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Others Systemic Autoimmune Disease

Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Type 1 Diabetes

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Others Localized Autoimmune Disease

By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

Autoantibody Tests

Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests

Complete Blood Count Tests

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests

C- Reactive Protein (CRP) Tests

Urinalysis Tests

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests

Others Tests

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ebisg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.