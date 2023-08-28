Global NextGen Core Banking Report 2023 Featuring New Age Core Banking Vendors - 10x Banking, Finxact, Five Degrees, Mambu, Oradian, SaaScada, Silverlake Axis, Skaleet, Thought Machine, & Tuum

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NextGen Core Banking: The Future of Banking Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the historical transition from paper-based procedures to current digital systems, highlighting the challenges posed by legacy systems and their limitations in today's rapidly advancing technological era.

In an era characterized by rapid technological advancement, the shift from paper-based procedures to digital systems stands as a pivotal historical transition.

Central to this exploration is the prominence of NextGen core banking platforms, lauded for their contemporary, scalable, and open architectures. However, the journey doesn't stop here. The study ventures into the realm of Cloud-Native Core Banking, underlining its significance within the transformation blueprints of financial institutions. It dissects deployment models, cost implications, and addresses crucial matters of security and regulatory adherence.

Unveiling use cases, vendor profiles, data-driven insights, and forward-looking strategies, the report paints a comprehensive picture of how NextGen Core Banking can seamlessly position banks for triumph within an increasingly competitive and ever-evolving market. A must-read for financial institutions keen on harnessing technological progress to drive efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and secure a leading edge.

Report Highlights

In-depth coverage of 10 global NextGen Core Banking technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.

Deep dive into the global evolution of Core Banking technology landscape to Next Gen, Limitations of the legacy systems and cloud native core banking.

Deep dive into key strategies and imperatives, discussing critical factors to consider in implementing core banking on the cloud.

NextGen Core Banking technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.

Why Subscribe?

Global coverage of 7+ countries

Authored by the publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts across core banking verticals

Quarterly dynamic report updates to bring you first-hand information in a timely manner

Complimentary 1-hour of the publisher's analyst time bundled with each subscription

Who Finds This Report Useful?

Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions

Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally

Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.

Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions

Key Topics Covered:

The Evolution of Core Banking: Changing Expectations

Cloud-Native Core Banking | Key Strategies and Imperatives

Key Features for NextGen Core Banking

Benefits of a NextGen Core Banking Platform

Use Case 1: Oradian and FairMoney MicroFinance Bank

Use Case 2: Tuum and LHV Bank (UK)

New Age Core Banking Vendors

10x Banking

Finxact

Five Degrees

Mambu

Oradian

SaaScada

Silverlake Axis

Skaleet

Thought Machine

Tuum

Way Forward

