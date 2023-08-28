Board Games Market Size Worth USD 26.04 Billion by 2030 | Board Games Industry Expected CAGR 10.36%

Pune, India , Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global board games market size was valued at USD 11.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 13.06 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 26.04 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period.

The demand for recreational activities has increased tremendously in recent years as people are looking for innovative sources of entertainment. Board games, in particular, have started receiving renewed interest from customers as these games are known to enhance brain power and self-confidence. Many market participants are trying to add value to their products by introducing multiplayer games or themes that need complex strategies to win. This not only helps more people to come together and socialize but also improves their interpersonal skills. These benefits are expected to boost the board games market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Board Games Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Board Games Market Report:

Hasbro Inc. (U.S.)

Mattel Inc. (U.S.)

Buffalo Games LLC (U.S.)

Goliath Games (Netherlands)

Masters Traditional Games (U.K.)

Ravensburger AG (Germany)

Gibson Games (U.K.)

Rebellion Developments Ltd. (U.K.)

CMON Games (Singapore)

Asmodee (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 10.36% 2030 Value Projection USD 26.04 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 11.88 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 163 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Game Type

By Age Group

By Sales Channels

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Board Games Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of Board Game Bars and Cafés to Favor Market Expansion Rising Popularity of Theme-based Games to Trigger Product Demand

Segments:

Demand for Monopoly to Rise Due to Growing Preference for Multiplayer Money-Themed Games

By game type, the market is divided into Monopoly, Scrabble, Chess, and others. The monopoly segment accounted for the biggest board games market share as more customers are looking for multiplayer money-themed games. Such games can also help them improve their socialization skills, further spurring their demand.

Rise in Viewing of Popular TV Series and Movies to Improve Product Demand among Customers Aged Above 25 Years

By age group, the market is segmented into 2-5 years, between 5 and 12 years, 12-25 years, and above 25 years. The above 25 years segment captured a dominant market share as the popularity of streaming platforms has motivated adults in this age group to watch popular TV series and movies. It has given the market players new avenues to boost their growth by introducing tabletop games based on these movies and series, further accelerating the segment’s growth.

Increasing Product Availability to Boost Customers’ Preference for Specialty Stores

By sales channel, the market is bifurcated into specialty stores, online stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others. The specialty stores segment held a significant market share as these stores have a vast variety of tabletop games, giving customers more options to choose from.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report carries out an in-depth study of the industry and highlights key areas such as leading game types and prominent manufacturers. It also provides key insights into the most recent market trends and covers top industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report encompasses several aspects contributing to the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Boost Social Media Presence to Attract New Customers

This market has a vast presence of companies that are engaged in the production of engaging and complex board games. They are realizing the potential of social media to influence a person’s purchasing patterns and trying to expand their presence on these platforms. This move will help them boost the popularity of tabletop games among the younger generation and create a wider customer base.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Preference for Theme-based Games to Fuel Market Progress

The concept of theme-based board games, wherein a game is based on a particular movie, concept, or series, has gained tremendous popularity among young gaming enthusiasts. This is attributed to the fact that such games are quite complex and engaging and often require detailed strategies to win, which can greatly enhance a player’s experience. Many companies have realized the potential of such gaming concepts and unveiled various tabletop games inspired by famous concepts or movies. These developments will help the market grow.

However, rising availability of digital and mobile gaming platforms can hamper the market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Market to Grow with Increasing Number of Tabletop Game Conventions

North America captured a dominant share of the global market as the region is taking various initiatives to spike the number of board game conventions to attract more gaming enthusiasts. North America is also known to have several reputed game developers, which will further propel the regional market’s growth.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to record steady growth as the awareness regarding board games is rising across the region due to the growing network of board game bars and cafes.

COVID-19 Impact

Government-Enforced Movement & Travel Restrictions Augmented Product Demand

The COVID-19 outbreak had a devastating impact on the operations and revenue margins of several end-use industries as governments had imposed several movement and travel restrictions. However, this factor had a positive effect on the gaming industry as more people either turned to online gaming platforms or purchased tabletop games to keep themselves entertained. This aspect boosted the market growth during this period.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Key Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launches Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges due to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Board Games Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Game Type Monopoly Scrabble Chess Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group 2-5 Years Between 5 and 12 Years 12-25 Years Above 25 Years Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel Specialty Stores Online Stores Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

January 2022 – Funko Games, a U.S.-based board game publisher, introduced ‘Haunted Mansion’, a new special edition board game, to celebrate Wait Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

