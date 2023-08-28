Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market to Worth USD 261.7 Million by 2029 | With a 12.38% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial aircraft windshield and windows market size was USD 104.8 million in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 115.6 million in 2022 to USD 261.7 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.38% during the forecast period. Technological developments in the field have encouraged manufacturers to use composites for weight reduction. Rising air travel worldwide and growing fleet size to meet rising demand from air passengers are the factors driving market proliferation.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market, 2023-2029.”

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/commercial-aircraft-windshields-and-windows-market-105546

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Report:

PPG Group Inc. (U.S.)

Lee Aerospace Inc. (U.S.)

GKN Aerospace Pvt Ltd (U.K.)

Nordam Group Inc. (Singapore)

Gentex Corporation (U.S.)

Triumph Group Inc. (U.S.)

Saint Gobain Group (France)

Cee Baileys Aircraft Plastics (U.S.)

Aerospace Control Logistics Inc. (U.S.)

Mecaplex AG (Switzerland)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 12.38% 2029 Value Projection USD 261.7 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 115.6 Million Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Aircraft Type

By Material

By End Use

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Growth Drivers Rise in Aircraft Deliveries in the Coming Decade to Aid the Market Growth Increasing Use of Advanced Materials to Drive the Market Expansion

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/commercial-aircraft-windshields-and-windows-market-105546

COVID-19 Impacts:

Substantial Decline in Air Traffic Hampered Market Augmentation Amid the Pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide prompted governments to impose stringent nationwide lockdowns and travel restrictions to curb the growing number of cases. Air travel was suspended, which resulted in a substantial fall in demand for commercial aircraft windshields and windows. Supply chain disruptions and closure of manufacturing facilities also affected market growth negatively. Moreover, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air passenger traffic as measured in revenue passenger kilometers dropped by 65.9% as compared to 2019. Delays in aircraft manufacturing and deliveries also hampered market growth amid the pandemic.

Segments:

Narrow Body Segment to Lead Due to Rising Air Travel Worldwide

As per aircraft type, the market is divided into narrow body, wide body, freighter aircraft, and regional jets. Among these, the narrow body segment held a substantial commercial aircraft windshield and windows market share in 2021. The rising demand for air travel worldwide has generated the need for aircraft, which will contribute to segment growth.

Polycarbonate Segment to Dominate Stoked by its Strength and Durability

By material, the market is split into acrylic and polycarbonate. Among these, the polycarbonate segment captured a significant market share in 2021. Polycarbonate materials are extensively used for manufacturing commercial aircraft windshield and windows, owing to its favorable features such as strength, durability, and lightweight nature.

Aftermarket Segment Held Largest Share Due to Rising Need for Replacement of Damaged or Broken Parts

By end user, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Among these, the aftermarket segment captured the largest market share in 2021. The growing need for periodic replacement of damaged or broken parts and implementation of stringent maintenance and safety norms are anticipated to aid segment growth.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/commercial-aircraft-windshields-and-windows-market-105546

Report Coverage:

The report provides valuable insights into drivers and restraints affecting market growth in the forthcoming years. Leading companies are listed along with strategic moves made to boost revenues and maximize profits. The market is studied systematically by dividing it into regions and segments. Statistical data such as market share, growth rate, and valuation estimates for each region and segment is also given in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Use of Advanced Materials Such as Acrylic to Drive Market Proliferation

Technological developments in the global market have enabled manufacturers to use laminated windows to manufacture commercial aircraft windshield and windows. They are lightweight, transparent, and durable, which make them unbreakable. Moreover, acrylic glass is used to manufacture cockpit windows. They have a layer of glass and hydrophobic material, which helps them repel oil, liquid, and moisture. The adoption of these advanced materials is a key factor driving the commercial aircraft windshield and windows market growth.

On the other hand, the high cost of raw materials and the complex manufacturing process of commercial aircraft windshield and windows will hinder market proliferation in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Dominant Share Due to the Presence of Leading Manufacturers

North America captured a significant market share in 2021 as the U.S. has the largest aviation base due to high product demand and market proliferation in the region. The presence of leading manufacturers in the region will also aid segmental expansion.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record the highest growth rate over the forecast timeframe, owing to the surging number of aircraft deliveries in the region. As per the Airbus India Market Forecast, there is a projected demand for 2,210 new aircraft in India in the next two decades.

The Europe market is slated to display substantial growth in the forthcoming years, owing to high tourist population in the region, which has prompted airlines to expand their fleets. Rising aircraft deliveries will create the need for commercial aircraft windshield and windows and attribute to regional market expansion.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/commercial-aircraft-windshields-and-windows-market-105546

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type Narrow Body Wide Body Freighter Aircraft Regional Jets Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Acrylic Polycarbonate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations and Partnerships between Industry Leaders to Facilitate Market Progression

Leading companies make several decisions to enhance productivity, maximize profits, and increase geographical reach. One such decision is partnering with other companies in the domain to improve their product portfolio. For example, in January 2020, Airbus announced its decision to use Gentex’s dimmable windows in its aircraft. These electronically dimmable windows will enable passengers to view the scenery outside and darken their windows when desired.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-aircraft-windshields-and-windows-market-105546

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: Llamas Plastics Inc. entered into an agreement to supply V-22 aircraft windscreens to the Defense Logistics Agency. The contract was assessed at USD 14.23 million and will last for five years.

Read Related Insights:

Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market to Reach USD 47.33 Billion by 2028; Increasing Number of Phased Out Aircraft to Augment Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size to Hit USD 28.73 Billion by 2029 | With 5.8% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment