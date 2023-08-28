Water Bottle Market Size to Worth USD 5.76 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking CAGR of 4.7%

Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water bottle market size was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.19 billion in 2023 to USD 5.76 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

A water bottle is a necessary thing to carry as it stores water that helps to keep one hydrated throughout the day. Water hydrates the body and keeps energy levels high. Drinking water can flush out body toxins and permit cells to function normally. The demand for stainless steel water bottles is increasing due to their superior properties such as versatility, durability, aesthetic appeal, and environmental friendliness.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report titled "Water Bottle Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Water Bottle Market Report:

Sigg Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

Thermos L.L.C. (U.S.)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (U.S.)

Klean Kanteen (U.S.)

CamelBak (U.S.)

S'well (U.S.)

Contigo Brands (U.S.)

Aquasana, Inc. (U.S.)

HYDAWAY (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.76 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.05 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Material Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Water Bottle Market Growth Drivers Growing Awareness of Non-disposable Plastic Bottles and Innovations in Smart Water Bottles Increasing Consumers’ Sports and Travel Spending to Support the Market

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the significant segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Awareness of Non-Disposable Plastic Bottles and Innovations in Smart Water Bottles

Manufacturers are constantly introducing technology-based bottles to attract consumers. Innovations of smart water bottles and attractive features such as drinking alarms and temperature indicators attract consumers and will likely increase product demand during the projected period.

Strict government regulations restricted the supply chain and impacted the market growth negatively. Plastic contains harmful and toxic chemicals, BPA – bisphenol A – a compound known to adversely affect your health, hampering the market growth.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Partial Closure of Manufacturing Plants Hindered the Production of Water Bottles

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected many businesses and communities worldwide. The closure of manufacturing plants owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the supply chain and production of water bottles. The partial closure of hypermarkets, retail stores, and supermarkets affected product sales in 2020.

Segments:

Insulated Water Bottle Segment Holds the Dominant Share Owing to Vacuum Insulation

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into insulated, non-insulated, filter water bottles, infuser water bottles, and others. The insulated water bottle segment holds the dominant share owing to vacuum insulation to keep drinks ice-cold or piping hot for hours.

Plastic Segment to Dominate the Market Share Owing to its Superior Properties

Based on material type, the market is segmented into plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others based on material type. Plastic water bottles are appealing, durable, and often inexpensive and lightweight. These bottles are also cheaper to manufacture than aluminum or steel, or glass, contributing significantly to their popularity and dominating the market share.

Offline Segment to Dominate the Market Owing to a Wide Range Products Available

As per distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. Offline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the wide variety of products available in a single store, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets.

By geography, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominated the Market Growth Owing to Healthy Lifestyle

Asia Pacific dominated the water bottle market share in 2022. Factors such as lifestyle changes and rapid urbanization contribute to expanding the reusable water bottle market. The increasing engagement of the government to use sustainable and eco-friendly materials is likely to boost the water bottle market growth.

North America and Europe record a significant share owing to the early adoption of stainless steel water containers and high consumption rates connected with hot beverages such as tea and coffee.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players are Focusing on New Product Launches and Product Innovation

The manufacturers of water bottle are focusing on new product launches & new brands, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships & expansion for growth in the market. Key players in the market launched innovative and unique drinkware to attract new consumers and boost product sales.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenge Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Water Bottle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Insulated Non-Insulated Filter Water Bottle Infuser Water Bottle Others (Collapsible Water Bottle, Quencher Tumbler, etc.) By Material Type (Value) Plastic Stainless Steel Glass Others (Silicone, Copper, etc.) By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

February 2021: Hydaway introduced a collapsible water bottle. The bottle is made from silicone and BPA-free plastic and has a soft, pliable construction except for at the mouth and one ring directly in the middle of the bottle.

