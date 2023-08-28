Global Sintered Steel Industry Research Report 2023-2028: China is Fueling Asia Pacific's Dominance in the Market

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sintered Steel Market by Type (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel), Process (Metal Injection Moulding, Additive Manufacturing, Conventional Manufacturing), End-use, Application, & Region - Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sintered steel market is witnessing a steady rise, with an estimated value of USD 24.4 billion in 2023, projected to soar to USD 29.5 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory is marked by a robust CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2028.

The sintered steel market is gaining momentum, fueled by heightened transportation and construction activities, particularly in the emerging regions of Asia-Pacific and South America. Over the next five years, the market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by technological advancements in the automotive sector, the advent of lightweight electric vehicles (EVs), surging global population, rapid urbanization, and notable investments in construction.

However, this anticipated growth is not without challenges, as the market is sensitive to volatile raw material prices and mounting environmental concerns. A comprehensive analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players such as Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited, GKN Powder Metallurgy, Samvardhana Motherson Group, and others underscores the competitive landscape of the sintered steel market.

Industrial expansion, technological progress, and sector-specific demands shape the market's dynamics, driven by the quest for lightweight, cost-effective, and high-performance materials. As a competitive domain, the sintered steel market boasts an array of global manufacturers and suppliers.

With promising future prospects, underpinned by its inherent advantages, ongoing R&D initiatives, and sustained growth across end-use sectors, the market's trajectory is positive. However, it remains sensitive to variables like raw material prices, regulatory changes, and the emergence of alternative materials, which can impact its dynamics.

Electrical sector to be the fastest growing end-use sector during the forecast period

Sintered steel is crucial in the electrical industry due to its unique properties and diverse applications. It provides reliable electrical connections with its excellent conductivity and endurance.

Its superior magnetic qualities make it an ideal core material for transformers and inductors, ensuring efficient energy transfer. Sintered steel is used in special electric motors, electromagnetic device cores, and electronic components, offering high permeability, low magnetic coactivity, and suitable hardness and ductility for machine vibrations.

It finds application in electrical motor components, electronic devices, appliances, and household equipment, providing strength and dimensional stability. Sintered steel is also utilized in electrical switches and circuit breakers, offering durability and reliability. Overall, the versatility and reliability of sintered steel make it indispensable in the electrical sector, supporting the efficient operation of various electrical devices and systems.

The engines segment is projected to be the largest growing application segment

Sintered steel is integral to engines, providing various applications and significant advantages. It is widely used in the manufacturing of engine components such as pulleys, gears, camshafts, sprockets, crankshafts, and valve train parts. By offering exceptional strength, wear resistance, and durability, sintered steel ensures optimal engine performance and efficient power transmission.

Its dimensional accuracy and reliability contribute to smooth and effective engine operation. Sintered steel is a critical component in the automotive industry, enhancing engine effectiveness, reducing weight, improving fuel efficiency, and prolonging component lifespan.

APAC accounts for the largest share in the sintered steel market by region

In 2022, APAC held the largest market share in the Sintered steel Market, followed by North America and Europe. Emerging economies like India and China are projected to drive demand due to the growth of the automotive and electrical industries. The market is expected to expand further due to rapid economic growth and government initiatives promoting sustainable manufacturing solutions.

APAC is the fastest-growing region economically and in terms of population. It accounted for a significant portion of global GDP and GDP growth in the past decade. The region's large population creates a substantial customer base for automotive, industrial, electrical and construction end-use sectors, driving the growth of the sintered steel market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Asia-Pacific to Lead Sintered Steel Market During Forecast Period

China Was Largest Market for Sintered Steel in Asia-Pacific in 2022

Carbon Steel Type Segment Projected to Lead Sintered Steel Market During Forecast Period

Engines Segment Projected to be Largest Application in Sintered Steel Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Automotive Industry

Growing Manufacturing & Industrial Sector

Environmental Sustainability

Restraints

Volatile Raw Material (Metal Powders) Prices

Competition from Alternative Materials

Opportunities

Growing Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

Emerging Technological Advancements in Powder Metallurgy Industry

Challenges

Low Awareness About Powder Metallurgy Technology

Limitations in Achieving Specific Mechanical Properties

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Sintered Steel Manufacturers

Distributors and Suppliers

End-users

Recycling and Scrap Management

Technology Analysis

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

Case Study

Powder Metallurgy Inspection

Contact Fatigue and Crack Propagation Studies of Sintered Pm Steel

Company Profiles

Key Players

Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Resonac

The Miba Group

Asco Sintering Co.

Schunk Sinter Metals

Ames Sintered Metallic Components

Sintercom India Ltd.

Additional Players

SMC Corporation

Capstan Inc.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited

SSI Sintered Specialties

Fine Sinter Co. Ltd.

Technymon Global Bearing Technologies

Sintex Rethinking Components

Pacific Sintered Metals

MFS-Sintering

Atlas Pressed Metals

Allied Sinterings, Inc.

Alpha Precision Group

Coldwater Sintered Metal Products

Phoenix Sintered Metals

Callo Sintermetall AB

Precision Sintered Metals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46rs8a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment