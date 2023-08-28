Festi hf.: Buyback program week 34

In week 34 2023, Festi purchased in total 242,637 own shares for total amount of 46,997,530 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 34 21.ágú 14:04:37 70.000 195,75 13.702.500 34 22.ágú 10:19:56 2.000 195,5 391.000 34 22.ágú 13:24:33 8.000 195,5 1.564.000 34 22.ágú 13:55:19 50.000 195,5 9.775.000 34 22.ágú 14:26:33 8.000 195,5 1.564.000 34 24.ágú 10:10:26 30.000 193,5 5.805.000 34 24.ágú 14:59:53 20.000 191,5 3.830.000 34 25.ágú 10:28:58 30.000 189,5 5.685.000 34 25.ágú 13:54:37 24.637 190 4.681.030 242.637 46.997.530





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,668,176 own shares or 2.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 910,813 own shares for 175,764,895 ISK and holds today 8,910,813 own shares or 2.85% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.