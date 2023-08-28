Clear Aligners Market Size worth USD 17.27 Billion, Globally, by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 24.2%

Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2022 and market is expected to reach USD 17.27 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. Industry's advancement is expected to accelerate due to the increasing occurrence of malocclusion and unmet needs of the population.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Clear Aligners Market, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Development

January 2022: Envista Holdings Corporation extended its commercial relationship with leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services (PDS) for an additional five years. The expansion of this relationship includes Envista’s Spark clear aligners, implant, and imaging solutions.





Key Takeaways:

Rising adult population and dental expenditure will enhance the adoption of products, thereby driving the global market growth.

The adoption of aligners for aesthetical purposes is expected to surge in the coming years.

The market value in North America stood at USD 1.92 billion in 2022.

The teenage segment is anticipated to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for clear aligners products over traditional braces has grown due to positive results the provide while treating malocclusion.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global clear aligners market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ormco Corporation (Envista) (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 17.27 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.80 billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 147 Segments covered Age Group, End User, and Region





Segmentation:

Adult Segment to Dominate Market Due to Robust Demand for Dental Aesthetics

By age group, the market is segmented into teenage and adults. The adults segment is expected to lead due to the robust demand for dental aesthetics as a rising percentage of adults are suffering from malocclusion.

Growing Preference for Dentists and Orthodontists to Boost Demand for Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices

As per end-user, the market is classified into dentist & orthodontist owned practices and others. The dentist & orthodontist owned practices segment is expected to lead the market due to growing preference for dentists and orthodontists as they are highly trained in treating complex dental ailments.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

By Age Group



Teenagers

Adults

By End-user

Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Awareness About Product Benefits over Traditional Methods Will Fuel Market Growth

The demand for clear aligners is growing at a robust pace as compared to the conventional braces as more patients are becoming aware of their benefits in treating misaligned teeth or malocclusion. Some of the advantages of these products include greater convenience & comfort, better appearance, and high customization abilities. Moreover, many companies are focusing on creating new products and upgrading their current product ranges to expand their customer base and geographical reach.

Regional Insights

Presence of Numerous Players to Foster Market Progress in North America

North America is projected to dominate the clear aligners market share due to the presence of major players. The market value in North America stood at USD 1.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments by manufacturers and favorable reimbursement programs in dentistry in the region are expected to foster this industry’s growth prospects.

In Europe, rising awareness about the incorporation of innovative technologies in clear aligners is likely to elevate product demand. Furthermore, expansions of facilities by key manufacturers may attract consumers, thereby fostering product sales.

Competitive Landscape

Robust Sales Recorded by Align Technology to Result in Market Dominance

As far as the competitive landscape is concerned, the consolidated market has shown the dominance of one company – Align Technology, Inc. One of the major reasons behind this firm’s leading position in the market is the large-scale demand for its Invisalign aligner product range. It is said to be the only clear aligner that can treat a wide range of complex dental disorders, such as teenagers and adults suffering from immature dentition.





FAQ’s

How big is the clear aligners market?

The global clear aligners market size was estimated at USD 3.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.27 billion in 2030.

What is the current size of clear aligners market?

The clear aligners market is projected to grow USD 3.80 billion in 2023 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.2 % during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

