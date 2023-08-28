Device as a Service Market Size to Surpass USD 154.93 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.9%

Pune,India, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights global device as a service market size was valued at USD 22.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 27.62 billion in 2023 to USD 154.93 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled Device as a Service Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Device as a service delivers services related to management and IT equipment, such as smartphones, computers, and mobile devices, in a paid subscription. It offers a cost-effective subscription-based service that allows organization to deploy their remote teams with the devices they need.





Key Industry Development:

June 2023: Check-Point Software Technologies Ltd., a provider of cybersecurity solutions, and Everphone, a provider of DaaS, started a partnership in the field of advanced threat prevention for commercial smartphones. The partnership enables Everphone to augment its solution with the addition of Check Point Harmony Mobile.

Key Takeaways

Rising Digital Penetration and Increasing Demand for IT Hardware Devices during COVID-19 Pandemic to Fuel Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Work Flexibility is a Key Trend

By Enterprise Type Analysis: Cost Effective Subscription Based Models for SMEs to Aid Market Expansion

Device as a Service Market Size in North America was USD 8.03 Billion in 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Device as a Service Market are Dell Technologies (U.S.), Lenovo (China), HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Atea Global Services Ltd. (Latvia), Computacenter plc (U.K.), RingCentral, Inc (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Accenture (Ireland)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 27.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 154.93 Billion Base Year 2022 Device as a Service Market Size in 2022 USD 22.22 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Offering, Enterprise Type, End-User and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Robust Adoption of Subscription-based Models to Augment Market Growth

The market is augmented by the robust adoption of subscription-based services. Subscription-based device as a service model offers customers to transform high technology costs into operating expenses (OpEX). Moreover, additional benefits can be gained, such as access to the installation, data migration, compliance with regulatory requirements, latest technologies, onsite support, device configuration, and technology recycling.

A huge amount of data transfer takes a lot of time for system integration, thus it is anticipated to hinder the device as a service market growth.

Segmentations:

By Offering

Hardware

Desktops/PCs

Laptops

Notebooks and Tablets

Others

Services

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Share Owing to the Presence of Major Market Players

North America is anticipated to dominate the device as a service market share due to the presence of prominent players in countries, such as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, where new technologies have been adopted rapidly.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to rising demand for startups and rising internet penetration.





Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players in the Market Focus on Collaboration, Mergers, and Acquisitions to Support Market Growth

Key players of device as a service are now engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to support their position in the market. These companies focus on acquiring small and local firms to augment their business presence. Some major market players in the industry are Lenovo, Intel Corporation, and Dell Technologies.

FAQ’s

How big is the Device as a Service Market?

Device as a Service Market size was USD 22.22 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Device as a Service Market growing?

The Device as a Service Market will exhibit a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

