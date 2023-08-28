Global Oncology Devices Research Report 2022-2023 & 2029 - Enhanced Reimbursement Policies Fostering Demand Growth

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncology Devices Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Device Type (Ablation, Embolization, Others), Cancer Type (Breast, Uterine, Colon and Rectum, Prostate, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oncology Devices Market is poised for a significant transformation, projected to surge to a remarkable value of $217 billion by the conclusion of 2029, marking a substantial leap from its valuation of $69.80 billion in 2022.

Anticipated to flourish at an impressive CAGR of 18.05% during the forecast span from 2024 to 2029, the Global Oncology Devices market exhibits robust growth prospects.

This surge is underpinned by a comprehensive research report that delves into the intricacies of various regions, including the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East Africa, as well as an analysis of 10 influential countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan.

The report intricately unfolds market dynamics such as size, annual growth, potential analysis, competitive landscape, investment opportunities, and demand forecasts. The scope of the oncology devices market is vast, encompassing an array of medical devices dedicated to the detection, treatment, and management of cancer.

These devices span imaging, biopsy, radiation therapy, surgical tools, and more. Given that cancer remains a significant contributor to global mortality and morbidity, the surge in demand for these oncology devices becomes increasingly apparent, shaping the market's trajectory.



The primary driver of the Oncology Devices market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, which is primarily attributable to an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, environmental factors, and genetic predisposition. Increasing cancer awareness and early detection measures have resulted in higher cancer screening rates. This has increased the demand for oncology devices used for early cancer detection and staging.



Moreover, accelerated technological developments have transformed the diagnosis and therapy of cancer. Novel medical devices, such as molecular testing, targeted treatments, and immunotherapies, which have improved outcomes for patients and expanded treatment options, which is driving market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 137.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2029 401.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

Strategic Recommendations

Robot-assisted surgery devices for Cancer

Adoption of improved reimbursement policies to support the demand of Oncology devices market

Report Highlights

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Oncology Devices Market

PET/CT price in Select countries, In EUR

Radiation therapy price, in Select Countries, in EUR

Radiofrequency ablation prices, in Select Countries, in EUR

Age-standardised cancer incidence rate, 2020

Oncology Devices in Pipeline

Global Oncology Devices Market: Dashboard

Global Oncology Devices Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oncology Devices Market

Global Oncology Devices Market Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Device Type

Global Oncology Devices Market, By Device Type Type Overview

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Ablation Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Embolization devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Other Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Cancer Type

Global Oncology Devices Market, By Cancer Type Overview

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Breast cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Uterine cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Colon and rectum cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Prostate cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Other Cancer Types, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Application

Global Oncology Devices Market, By Application Overview

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Chemotherapy, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Radiation, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Surgical, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Diagnosis, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Oncology Devices Market

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

Elekta AB

Medtronic PLC

BEBIG Medical GmbH

Theragenics Corporation

