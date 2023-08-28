SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 34

Reykjavik, ICELAND

In week 34 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 511,000 own shares for total amount of 6,992,900 ISK as follows:

DateTímiPurchased
Shares		PricePurchase Price
22.8.202315:07:51157,00013,82.166.600
23.8.202310:20:16120,00013,61.632.000
24.8.202310:37:53 119,000 13,71.630.300
25.8.202311:12:12115,00013,61.564.000
Total 511,000 6,992,900

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 5,682,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 6,193,275 own shares for 83,883,956 or 0.32% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

