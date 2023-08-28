Automotive Air Filters Market Size Worth USD 8.72 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%

Pune, India., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive air filters market size was valued at USD 5.15 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.32 billion in 2023 to USD 8.72 billion by 2030, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

A car's air filter is made to remove debris from the outside air, such as sand, dirt, and dust. It stops them from entering the combustion chamber and causing damage to the piston rings, cylinder walls, and other engine components. The adoption of automobile air filters will be accelerated by the growth of the auto production industry, particularly by the soaring demand for passenger cars. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Automotive Air Filters Market, 2023–2030."

Drivers & Restraints-

Strict Government Regulations for Cleaner Air and Increase in Auto Sales Fuels Market Growth

One of the main factors influencing the demand for air filters is the adoption of strict government rules to control the levels of air pollution. To safeguard human health and the environment from air pollution, the U.S. government, for instance, passed the Clean Air Act, which mandates that new engines and equipment sold in the country must be certified to satisfy emissions limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Since EVs lack engine air filters, the preference for EVs as a form of transportation may limit the sales of automobile air filters and hamper the automotive air filters market growth.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.72 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 5.32 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200





Competitive Landscape-

To Gain Competitive Edge, Businesses Prioritize New Product Launches and Partnerships

To improve their product offerings, the corporations are concentrating on cost-cutting measures, strategic alliances, and acquisitions. For instance, in October 2021, Honda Automobile introduced a new air filter in collaboration with Freudenberg to keep contaminants, dangerous microorganisms, and even viruses out of the car to protect the occupants.

Segments-

Due to their Explosive Global Sales, Air Intake Filters are Expected to see a Higher CAGR

Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into air intake filters and cabin air filters. In 2022, the automotive air filters market was dominated by the air intake filters as it helps in ensuring a proper ventilation system for the health and safety of all passengers.

Due to the Entry of New Players, the Aftermarket Segment is anticipated to dominate the Market

The market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket based on end-user. The aftermarket sector holds the greatest proportion of the market for automobile air filters globally due to the entry of new market participants that are committed to offering high-quality, dependable, and inexpensive air filters.

Increasing Light Commercial Vehicles Sales will Fuel Demand throughout the Segment for Automotive Air Filters

By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Light commercial vehicle segment is expected to have the highest market share with high adoption of such filters in light commercial vehicles.

Segmentation By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles By Product Type Air Intake Filters

Cabin Air Filters By End-User OEM

Aftermarket





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market due to Rising Pollution Levels

In terms of market value, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 and also over the forecast period, it is set to dominate the automotive air filters market share. The market value for the region stood for USD 2.26 billion in 2022 and it is predicted that over the forecast period, it would rise at a CAGR of 6.2%. Air filter demand is expanding as more people drive passenger automobiles in important Asian nations like China, India, and Malaysia, which is fostering regional prosperity.

North America is also expected to have a prominent share due to increasing sale of vehicles and adoption of latest technology along with increasing demand for efficient & safe driving.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent Automotive Air Filters manufacturers operating in the global market:

Mann+Hummel GmbH (Germany)

K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Cummins, Inc. (U.S.)

Hengst SE (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.)

Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland)

Lydall Inc. (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Automotive Air Filters Market Was Negatively Affected by Decrease in Car Sales

COVID-19 had a significant influence on the global automobile manufacturing sector and stopped vehicle production all over the world. Since the expansion of this industry is inversely correlated with the manufacturing of automobiles, the decline in auto sales had a detrimental effect on the market's expansion for automotive air filters. The development of vehicle air filters was further hindered by the high cost of filters, supply chain hiccups, labor and raw material shortages, and price swings.

Notable Industry Development:

• July 2021 – Ford announced to roll out new certified air filter, Ford Refresh95, for majority of its lineup by the end of 2023. The new Refresh95 advanced cabin air filter is designed to prevent microscopic particles originating both inside and outside the vehicle.

