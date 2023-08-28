Global Logistics Automation Industry Outlook to 2030: Efficiency and Accuracy Soar as Logistics Embrace Automation Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has ushered in a new era of technological advancements, transforming various industries. In the realm of logistics, automation has become a natural progression, leveraging technology to optimize processes, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. The logistics automation market has gained momentum as e-commerce expands and industries seek to meet the demands of modern commerce. This article delves into the drivers, impacts, and key players in the logistics automation market.

E-Commerce's Impact on Logistics Automation

The proliferation of e-commerce has reshaped the way goods are bought and sold. The pressure to provide quick deliveries and seamless order fulfillment has given rise to the need for efficient logistics solutions. Collaborative warehousing, cross-vendor management, and last-mile delivery solutions are becoming essential to cope with the challenges posed by e-commerce. Automated systems, such as robotic picking and packing, conveyor systems, and sorting machines, are being adopted to ensure swift and accurate order processing. The exponential growth of e-commerce is a significant catalyst for the expansion of the logistics automation market.

The Role of Technology in Logistics Automation

Traditional manual handling of logistics processes can lead to errors and inefficiencies. Modern logistics systems leverage technology for real-time tracking, monitoring shipments, and optimizing inventory. Integration of robotics, automated packaging, and last-mile delivery solutions into a cohesive framework has become crucial for streamlining operations. Automation is no longer a luxury but a necessity for companies seeking to optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. By harnessing automation, companies can eliminate manual tasks, minimize errors, and maximize resource utilization.

North America: Leading the Logistics Automation Charge

North America is at the forefront of the logistics automation market. The region boasts advanced logistical infrastructure, established e-commerce giants, and a tech-savvy customer base. To stay competitive, companies are investing heavily in logistics automation to improve supply chain efficiency and meet customer expectations. Europe is also experiencing rapid growth in this sector, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands leading the charge. These countries benefit from extensive transit networks and mature e-commerce markets, driving the adoption of logistics automation.

Key Players Shaping the Market

The logistics automation market is populated by key players who are driving innovation and shaping its trajectory. Companies like Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, and Knapp AG are contributing to the advancement of logistics automation. Others, such as Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, and Vitronic Dr. ING. Stein, are also playing pivotal roles in transforming logistics through automation.

Conclusion

As industries adapt to the demands of modern commerce, logistics automation has emerged as an indispensable tool for enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and improving customer satisfaction. The growth of e-commerce and the technological zeitgeist have accelerated the adoption of automation in logistics. With regions like North America and Europe leading the way, and key players driving innovation, the logistics automation market is poised for continued expansion, reshaping the way goods are transported, managed, and delivered.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Global Logistics Automation Market Outlook, 2018-2030

4. North America Logistics Automation Market Outlook, 2018-2030

5. Europe Logistics Automation Market Outlook, 2018-2030

6. Asia Pacific Logistics Automation Market Outlook, 2018-2030

7. Latin America Logistics Automation Market Outlook, 2018-2030

8. Middle East & Africa Logistics Automation Market Outlook, 2018-2030

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

TGW Logistics Group

BEUMER Group

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kion Group AG

Kardex

SSI Schaefer Group

GreyOrange

Jungheinrich AG

Knapp AG

Mecalux SA

Oracle Corporation

