Global Parenteral Nutrition (PN) Market 2023-2030: Companies Focusing on Advancing Their PN Products, such as Barcode-Assisted Medication

The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. Growing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and other neurological conditions; surge in essential nutrition deficiency among critically ill patients; and growing awareness pertaining to hospital-related malnutrition are few key factors increasing the adoption of parenteral nutrition. Parenteral drug administration provides the benefit of fast action and lower dose delivery, which prevent various adverse effects because of dietary imbalances, thereby promoting market growth.



However, the high risk of infection during administration and the growing preference for enteral nutrition among patients are major factors restricting the market growth. With the increasing population, healthcare costs and food expenditures for a household and the nation are growing. Hence, a higher birth rate is expected to impact nutrition levels, thereby acting as a driver for the market. Realized natality plays a more prominent role than absolute natality (crude birth rate), as it includes environmental as well as resource pressures, such as water, food, and medication requirements per birth. Realized natality has been growing in the last decade and is anticipated to maintain growth over the forecast period.



In 2020, the natality rate reported by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) is 11.99 births per 1,000 population. Furthermore, the percentage of lower-weight infants was 8%, thereby boosting the demand for PN products worldwide. Furthermore, the presence of a large population base, aged above 60 years, suffering from low immunity levels, and prone to incidence of neurological diseases, cardiac problems, cancers, and spinal injuries, is a high-impact rendering driver for the parenteral lipid emulsions market over the forecast period. This population is expected to avail the latest surgical treatments, which is expected to increase their life span, thereby driving the need for intensive care & postoperative treatment, inclusive of PN products, such as lipid emulsions.



Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Highlights

Key players operating in the market are mainly focused on enhancing patient safety. Companies are also focusing on advancing their PN products to complement the parenteral nutrition compounding by incorporating technologies, such as barcode-assisted medication.

The ability to provide improved lipid and protein formulations to patients is one of the key parameters that companies leverage to differentiate their products from competitors

Also, high infection rates, poor water quality & sanitation facilities, and lack of awareness are prevalent factors increasing the incidence of malnourishment in developing nations, which creates a significant demand for PN sources, thereby aiding market growth

The single-dose amino acid solution nutrient type segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the introduction of newly available amino acid solutions with minimal side effects

In 2022, the adult segment held the largest share due to increased adoption of parenteral nutrition products owing to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, sarcopenia, cancer, and diabetes among this age group

The others indication segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the increased prevalence of Crohn's disease, cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis, other cancer-related treatment, and other health ailments

In 2022, institutional sales channels dominated the market owing to the high number of private & public healthcare institutions and the increased patient population with chronic disease

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the rising incidence of chronic conditions & malnutrition, coupled with increasing U.S. FDA approvals in the region

