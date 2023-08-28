Navigating the Future of Healthcare with AI in Clinical Practice

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Practice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AI is poised to improve healthcare in several ways, including streamlining clinical workflow, alleviating staff shortages, and enhancing patient diagnoses and treatment. This report examines the use of AI in clinical practice. The report provides an overview of current use and future outlook of AI in the eight major pharmaceutical markets - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China.

Key Drivers:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming embedded in the provision of healthcare.

China has emerged as one of the leading markets for AI adoption in healthcare.

Physicians who had previous experience with AI were more supportive towards the use of the technology in clinical practice.

Most physicians felt more comfortable using AI to automate administrative tasks compared to directing patient care.

HCPs who had previous experience using AI in their practices were more comfortable with sales representatives using AI to personalize their messaging.

Respondents who had previous AI experience were more positive about patients being comfortable with the use of AI to support clinical decisions.

AI will require time and careful consideration before its benefits can be fully exploited.

AI could be among the technologies with the potential to curb inflation in healthcare.

Scope

This report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with healthcare industry professionals, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and physicians from different therapy areas (hematology, pediatric hematology, hematology-oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, hepatology, and dermatology). The interviews and surveys with physicians and KOLs were conducted during March-June 2023. The objectives of this study include:

Assess the current use of the AI in clinical practice.

Capture physicians' opinions on the use of AI.

Identify the processes within clinical practice that AI can improve the most.

Explore future opportunities for AI.

Investigate how AI is being used outside clinical practice.

Key Highlights

AI is set to power the future of healthcare provision.

AI appreciation comes with hands-on experience and understanding of the technology.

While AI has enormous potential to improve healthcare, it needs to be implemented with responsibility and foresight.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

National Health Service (NHS)

World Health Organization (WHO)

US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

Qure.ai Technologies Inc

AstraZeneca

Deloitte

ODAIA

HEVI AI

International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

Hippocratic AI

