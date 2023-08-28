Anime Industry Review 2018-2022 and Forecast to 2030: Anime Merchandise Accounted for the Lion's Share in 2022, North America's Anime Enthusiasts Fueling Explosive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Genre, and Region, 2023 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anime market is on a trajectory of impressive expansion, projected to reach a substantial valuation of USD 60.06 billion by 2030. This growth is set to unfold with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. The escalating global fascination with anime content serves as the driving force behind this ascent. The convergence of application games and the burgeoning online distribution of anime content is poised to act as a complementary force, synergistically bolstering market growth during the forecast period, with online platforms emerging as significant contributors to overall revenues.

Unveiling the Marvels of Technology

Advancements in technology have paved the way for anime content creators to enhance the capabilities of their creations. Meticulous efforts are being invested in crafting intricate pre and post-production tools. Furthermore, the infusion of cutting-edge innovations such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain in anime gaming amplifies the immersive gaming experience. This technological stride is anticipated to be a key driving force for the anime industry's expansion.

A Global Fan Community

Anime's allure has galvanized an ever-expanding global fan base. Renowned anime titles like Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter, and Dragon Ball Z have not only become cultural phenomena but also created lasting impressions. Beyond screens, the realm of anime comics, or manga, has captured the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. In response, anime creators are passionately crafting top-tier content and distinctive characters that not only entertain but also positively contribute to the development of young minds.

Innovative Synergy Ignites Growth

In an innovative collaboration, Toei Animation Co. Ltd. joined forces with Epic Games in August 2022, introducing iconic playable Dragon Ball Z characters into the Fortnite video game. This pioneering initiative not only attracted new players but also extended the reach of anime to previously unacquainted audiences. Such groundbreaking collaborations are expected to serve as catalysts for the anime industry's expansion during the forecast period.

Highlights from the Anime Market Report

Merchandising Momentum: The merchandising segment took center stage, surpassing 31% in market share during 2022. The escalating demand for anime merchandise, including collectibles like figurines, t-shirts, posters, and keychains, is propelling this surge.

Genre Enchantment: The action and adventure genre commanded over 34% market dominance in 2022. The historical prominence of this genre and the enduring preference for action-packed TV series like Dragonball, One Piece, and Naruto are the driving forces behind this trend.

North American Ascent: North America is poised to experience a remarkable CAGR of over 16% throughout the forecast period. The region's burgeoning anime fan base, coupled with the growing popularity of anime content and merchandise, propels this ascent.

Nurturing Tomorrow's Minds: Key anime companies are embarking on crafting movies and series that not only captivate but also nurture cognitive, problem-solving, and social abilities in children. This commitment to holistic development underscores the industry's dedication to shaping young minds positively.

Embarking on an Exciting Anime Odyssey

As the global anime market continues its upward trajectory, it underscores the magnetic allure of anime content transcending cultural boundaries. With technological advancements, inventive collaborations, and a diverse spectrum of content offerings, the market is poised to paint a vibrant tapestry of creativity, imagination, and entertainment that will captivate and inspire generations to come.

Market Dynamics

Driver Analysis Increased Popularity of Anime Content Across the Globe Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Demand for Anime-based Content on Digital Platforms

Restraint/Challenges Analysis Low Budget and Shortage of Skilled Animators



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Information analysis

1.3.2 Market formulation & data visualization

1.3.3 Data validation & publishing

1.4 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot (1/2)

2.3 Segment Snapshot (2/2)

2.4 Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Anime Market - Vendor Mix

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.5 3D Animation Market

3.6 Breakup of Animation Studios in Canada Based on Capabilities

3.7 Breakup of Animation Studios in Australia Based on Capabilities

3.8 Nature of Animation Business

3.9 Technological Advancements in Animation and Video Games

3.10 Comparative Analysis of Animation and Video Games

3.11 Industry Analysis Tools

3.11.1 Porter's analysis

3.11.2 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 4 Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.1.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Anime Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type (USD Billion)

4.2.1 T.V.

4.2.2 Movie

4.2.3 Video

4.2.4 Internet Distribution

4.2.5 Merchandising

4.2.6 Music

4.2.7 Pachinko

4.2.8 Live Entertainment

Chapter 5 Genre Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2 Genre Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Anime Market Estimates & Forecast, By Genre (USD Billion)

5.3.1 Action & Adventure

5.3.2 Sci-Fi & Fantasy

5.3.3 Romance & Drama

5.3.4 Sports

5.3.5 Others

Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Anime Market By Region, 2022 & 2030

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific (Except Japan)

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6.7 Japan

Chapter 7 Anime Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Development & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company Categorization

7.3 Participant's Overview

7.4 Financial Performance

7.5 Product Benchmarking

7.6 Company Heat Map Analysis

7.7 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.8 Strategy Mapping

7.8.1 Expansion

7.8.2 Mergers & acquisition

7.8.3 Collaborations

7.8.4 New product launches

7.8.5 Research & development



Companies Mentioned

Pierrot Co. Ltd.

Production I.G, Inc.

Studio Ghibli, Inc.

Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Toei Animation Co. Ltd.

Bones Inc.

Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd.

Madhouse, Inc.

Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.)

Progressive Animation Works Co. Ltd. (PA Works)

Good Smile Company, Inc.

Discotek Media

Sentai Holdings, LLC (AMC Networks)

VIZ Media, LLC

Ufotable Co. Ltd.

Atomic Flare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7j2t2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

