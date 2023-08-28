Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Set to Soar Past USD 4.97 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Companion Animal Diagnostics market , increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic solutions, growing adoption of molecular diagnostics for accurate and rapid results, expansion of telemedicine and remote monitoring for veterinary diagnostics, the rising popularity of genetic testing for breed identification and disease predisposition, emphasis on preventive healthcare and wellness testing for pets, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic tools, development of non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic techniques are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Companion animal diagnostics is the use of tests and procedures to diagnose diseases in companion animals, such as dogs, cats, and horses. These tests can help to identify the cause of a pet's illness, so that the veterinarian can recommend the best course of treatment.

Prominent Players in Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

IDEXX Laboratories

Zoetis

Heska Corporation

Abaxis

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Virbac

Idexx Laboratories

Pfizer Animal Health

VCA Animal Hospitals

Mars Petcare

Royal Canin

Nestle Purina PetCare

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Bayer Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Ceva Animal Health

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Elanco Animal Health

Merial

Virbac Animal Health

IDEXX Laboratories

Molecular Diagnostics Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Molecular diagnostics dominated the global market owing to its advantages over traditional diagnostics. It also enables the detection of genetic material or specific biomarkers. Moreover, molecular diagnostic tests often provide faster results compared to conventional methods. This is particularly crucial in critical situations where timely diagnosis can be critical for effective treatment.

Infectious Disease is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, infectious disease is the leading segment due to its rising prevalence. In addition, many contagious diseases in companion animals have zoonotic potential, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans. This raises concerns regarding public health and emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and management of these diseases in pets.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the High Pet Ownership

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a massive emphasis on pet ownership. In addition, the region boasts advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, including well-established veterinary hospitals, clinics, and research institutes. This infrastructure supports the demand for companion animal diagnostics and facilitates the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Companion Animal Diagnostics market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Companion Animal Diagnostics.

Key Developments in the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

Zoetis Inc. acquired Jurox, a privately held animal health firm that develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of veterinary pharmaceuticals for the treatment of livestock and companion animals. Jurox's headquarters are in Australia, with regional offices in New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

