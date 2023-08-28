Microplate Washer Market Size to Hit USD 700 million by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 3% Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global microplate washer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2030. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 700 million is anticipated for the market in 2030. As of 2023, the market for microplate washer is expected to close at US$ 562million.



Increasing demand for microplate washers in research and development activities in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic institutions are the main factor driving the market demand during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global microplate washers market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global microplate washers market report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG

Tecan Trading AG

Molecular Devices, LLC (Danaher)

BioTek Instruments, Inc. (Agilent Technologies)

CAPP

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Paramedical s.r.l.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd,

Biosan

Key Developments in the Microplate Washer Market

Agilent emphasizes the integration of microplate washers with advanced assay technologies, allowing researchers to optimize their workflows and obtain accurate results. The Agilent BioTek 406 FX washer dispenser is a compact instrument offering fast, full plate washing along with up to six reagent dispensers.

BioTek continuously develops and introduces advanced microplate washer models with enhanced automation features, improved fluid handling, and user-friendly software interfaces.

continuously develops and introduces advanced microplate washer models with enhanced automation features, improved fluid handling, and user-friendly software interfaces. Thermo Fisher offers microplate washers with innovative features such as high-capacity washing, rapid dispensing, and compatibility with a wide range of assay types.

offers microplate washers with innovative features such as high-capacity washing, rapid dispensing, and compatibility with a wide range of assay types. Promega designed microplate washers to provide consistent results in various assays. Their developments aim to enhance user convenience and improve washing efficiency.

The increasing expansion of healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities in developing nations drives the adoption of advanced laboratory equipment, including microplate washers.

The microplate washer is used in processes like enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), cell-based assays, and genotyping as they help to automate several processes including plate washing and dispensing. Life science applications, such as high content screening, immunocytochemistry, and magnetic bead assays are fueling the demand for automated microplate washers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the microplate washer market was valued at US$ 546 million

Based on type, the full plate washer segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period,

In terms of end-user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries segment is projected to account for the largest market share from 2023 to 2031.

Based on application, the ELISA segment dominated the market during the forecast period.

Microplate Washers Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing application of microplate washer in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs), protein arrays, to wash cell culture Western blots and beads as well as in DNA purification protocols, drive the market demand

The increasing technological advancements and innovations in microplate washer design, including the integration of robotics, improved fluid handling, and advanced software interfaces, enhance the capabilities and performance of these instruments.

Companies in the microplate washers market are increasing their R&D efforts to maximize wash efficiencies in systems that adapt to various liquids, buffers, and assay components.



Microplate Washers Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate regional market for microplate washers due to the technological advancement in the region and rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare. Incresed demand for microplate washer in research and development, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and academic institutions, in countries like United States & Canada, boost the market sales.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in microplate washer market over the forecast period due to availability of low-cost products in the region. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increased funding for research, and the rise of biotechnology industry in counties like China, India & Japan contribute to market growth

Microplate Washers Market – Key Segments

Modality

Automated

Manual

Type

Strip Washers

Full-plate Washers

Application

ELISA

Vacuum Filtration

Bead Washing

Cell-based Assay

Others



End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries

Academics & Research Institutes

Labs & Diagnostic Centers



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



