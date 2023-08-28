Pool Loungers Market Revenue to Cross USD 5.2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.7%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for pool loungers was estimated to be worth US$ 115.6 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a 4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 180.2 million.



The rise of the hospitality industry, including resorts, hotels, and cruise ships, has a significant impact on the pool loungers market. The hospitality sector continually faces a significant demand for premium pool loungers since they improve the client experience. The popularity of poolside loungers as well as pool deck chairs is fueled by the frequent requests of visitors for luxury and pleasant facilities in resorts and hotels.

Businesses may enhance the guest experience while also enhancing the aesthetics of their outdoor areas by offering chic seating alternatives. Whether beside a sparkling poolside, in the middle of lovely gardens, or on rooftop terraces, well-designed pool loungers contribute to the ambiance of luxury and leisure that these enterprises seek to convey.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 3.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 5.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Price, Material Type, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Ledge Lounger,Cinmar, LLC. (Frontgate),Brown Jordan,Telescope Casual Furniture,Grosfillex Expert USA,Tropitone Furniture Company, Inc.,AmazonBasics,CB2,Gloster Furniture GmbH,Harbour

Key Findings of the Market Report

Demand for pool loungers is anticipated to grow steadily throughout the course of the forecast period.

According to projections, the fixed sector will soon hold a significant portion of the market.

During the forecast period, the pool lounger market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand quickly.



Market Trends for Pool Loungers

The market for pool loungers is anticipated to grow steadily throughout the projected period due to the rising consumer demand for outdoor leisure spaces. People with contemporary lifestyles frequently look for time away from their hectic schedules to reconnect with nature.

People are becoming more aware of the benefits of being outside for both their mental and physical wellness, which influences the demand for well-designed outdoor areas.





With its pleasant and comfortable design, poolside loungers are becoming more popular all over the world. They provide guests with a dedicated area where they may unwind, enjoy the sunshine, read a book, or simply enjoy a bit of serenity.





More people are prioritizing self-care and leisure time nowadays. The growing trend of wellness-focused lives and the necessity for outdoor relaxing zones are related. The market for pool loungers is expanding as a result of this issue.





According to projections, the fixed sector will soon hold a significant portion of the market.





Fixed pool loungers are frequently more robust and resilient. They offer a permanent, opulent setting for the pool. These loungers are often constructed from durable materials that can resist bad weather. There are also fixed loungers that may be customized in terms of style, material, and features.



Global Pool Loungers Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand quickly throughout the projected period. In 2022, the area dominated the worldwide scene, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold this position in the coming years.

The pool loungers business is expanding in Asia Pacific as a result of increased tourism. The expansion of the hotel industry and an increase in consumer purchasing power are accelerating market growth in the area.

The pool lounger market size in North America is predicted to develop over the forecast period due to the rising need for outdoor leisure areas in the region. The demand for pool float loungers is continuously growing in Europe as more luxurious hotels, resorts, and hotels with attractive pools open up there.



Global Pool Loungers Market: Key Players

A small number of well-known manufacturers dominate the pool loungers industry, resulting in a fragmented global market. The growth of product portfolios, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are major tactics used by businesses operating globally, according to the most recent pool loungers market projection by TMR.

Some of the key manufacturers profiled in this report are:

Ledge Lounger

Cinmar, LLC. (Frontgate)

Brown Jordan

Telescope Casual Furniture

Grosfillex Expert USA

Tropitone Furniture Company, Inc.

AmazonBasics

CB2

Gloster Furniture GmbH

Harbour

Developments by the key players in the global market for pool loungers are:

Market Player Year Key Developments CB2 2022 A new line of goods for indoor and outdoor areas was presented by CB2 in association with the Los Angeles-based design firm Lawson-Fenning.

The new line of products from Seahaven includes couches, chairs, beds, lighting, and tables and decorative items.

These goods are influenced by the state of California's abundant natural resources and aesthetic past. Ledge Lounger 2022 New outdoor living furniture from Ledge Lounger's signature collection was introduced.

The set includes chaise couches, headrest pillows, side tables, and chairs.

These fresh styles provide outdoor and in-pool furniture a chic, updated appeal.

Global Pool Loungers Market Segmentation

Type Fixed Foldable

Price Low Medium High

Material Type Stainless Steel Plastic Solid Wood Others (Aluminum, Dry Fast Foam, etc.)

End-user Residential Commercial

Distribution Channel Direct Indirect

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



