Anticipated Valuation of Panty Liner Market at US$ 7.0 Billion by 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global panty liner market stood at US$ 4.4 billion in 2022, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 7.0 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2031.



The value of panty liner market is increasing, owing to the increasing awareness of feminine hygiene. Rising awareness about feminine hygiene and the importance of maintaining cleanliness and comfort during menstruation and everyday activities is driving the demand for panty liners.

Growing women workforce, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The need for convenient and discreet feminine hygiene products has increased, with more women participating in the workforce and leading active lifestyles, thereby fueling the panty liner market.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as shift towards convenience. Panty liners offer a convenient solution for light vaginal discharge, spotting, and minor leaks, making them popular among women seeking comfort and ease of use.

Continuous innovations in panty liner design, materials, and absorbency technology are enhancing their performance, comfort, and effectiveness, attracting more consumers. Increasing disposable income in many regions allows consumers to prioritize personal care and hygiene, contributing to the demand for premium panty liner products.

The emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable panty liners, made from biodegradable materials, appeals to environmentally conscious consumers who seek products that minimize their environmental impact.

Changing cultural norms and attitudes toward women's health, comfort, and hygiene are influencing the acceptance and use of panty liners. Urbanization and the adoption of Western lifestyle trends in many regions have led to a greater acceptance and adoption of products like panty liners.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 7.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Category, Price, Size, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Procter & Gamble (Always),Kimberly-Clark (Carefree),Edgewell Personal Care (Stayfree),Essity (Libresse),Ontex Group (Lil-Lets),Kao Corporation (Laurier),First Quality Enterprises,Bodywise (Bodyform),Bella Flor,Nua Woman

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of product type, the unscented segment is expected to hold a significant share, and is likely to be most preferred, attributed to their rising demand for natural products, as well as rising focus on comfort.

By category, the organic segment is anticipated to hold a significant share, and is expected to augment the market growth, attributed to the factors including health and safety consciousness, and eco-friendliness and sustainability.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to account for a significant share, owing to factors such as wide product range, and special offers and discounts.



Market Trends for Panty Liner

The global panty liner market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, owing to the rising female empowerment, and aging population and menopause.





Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include health & fitness trends, as well as convenience during travel.





Maternity & postpartum use, and increasing demand from youth & teens, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Panty Liner Market: Regional Landscape

The panty liner market in North America is expected to hold a significant share, attributed to rising awareness & health consciousness, and changing lifestyles in the region.





The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as preference for convenience, as well as technological innovations.





Increasing disposable income, and promotional activities & advertising in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Panty Liner Market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers profiled in this report are:

Procter & Gamble (Always)

Kimberly-Clark (Carefree)

Edgewell Personal Care (Stayfree)

Essity (Libresse)

Ontex Group (Lil-Lets)

Kao Corporation (Laurier)

First Quality Enterprises

Bodywise (Bodyform)

Bella Flor

Nua Woman

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the panty liner industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for panty liner. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows: Top of Form

In 2022, Procter & Gamble launched a new line of Always Infinity panty liners with a new leak-proof design.

In the same year, Edgewell Personal Care launched a new line of Playtex Daily Fresh panty liners with a cooling gel layer.

Kimberly-Clark launched a new line of Huggies Natural Care panty liners with organic cotton in 2022.

In 2021, Essity launched a new line of Bodyform Invisible panty liners with a super thin design.

In the same year, Kao launched a new line of Laurier Panty Liners with a fragrance-free formula.

Bella Flor launched a new line of daily panty liners with a bamboo fiber top sheet in 2021.

Global Panty Liner Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Scented

Unscented

Category

Organic

Non-organic

Price

Under US$ 20

US$ 20 - US$ 40

US$ 41 - US$ 60

Above US$ 60

Size

Regular

Long/Extra Long

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Other Retail Stores





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



