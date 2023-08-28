U.S. Water Leak Detection and Repair Services Market 2023-2030: Integration of Smart Water Management Systems and Remote Monitoring Solutions Expected to Continue Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Water Leak Detection and Repair Services Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. water leak detection and repair services market is expected to grow significantly, reaching a size of USD 519.0 million by 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Various trends, drivers, and impacts are shaping the dynamics of this market.

Market Drivers

Financial and Environmental Implications: Water leaks can result in substantial financial losses through increased water bills and property damage. The need to mitigate these risks and minimize environmental impact is driving the demand for professional leak detection and repair services.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has accelerated the implementation of remote monitoring and digital solutions in the water sector. Social distancing and remote work arrangements have led to a demand for technologies that enable real-time monitoring and management of water systems without physical presence.

Market Segments

Acoustic Leak Detection: The acoustic leak detection segment dominated the market in 2022. This method enables early detection of leaks, facilitating prompt repairs and preventing further water loss and damage.

Market Outlook

The U.S. water leak detection and repair services market is expected to experience robust growth due to financial and environmental concerns, adoption of smart technologies, and the outsourcing trend. The integration of smart water management systems and remote monitoring solutions is expected to continue driving the market. As businesses and municipalities prioritize water conservation, leak detection and repair services will play a crucial role in ensuring efficient water usage and reducing losses.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $347.4 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $519 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered United States

Market Dynamics

Drivers Technological Advancements in Water Leak Detection & Repair U.S. Governments Initiatives and Funding

Challenges High Reliance on a Skilled Workforce

Opportunities Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Water Management



