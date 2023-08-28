The U.S. Private 5G Network Market, Forecast to 2030 - Investments Surge in Private 5G Network Infrastructure and Solutions by Key Players and End-use Customers

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Private 5G Network Market, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. private 5G network market is on an upward trajectory, poised to achieve an impressive valuation of $10.19 billion by 2030. This growth has been driven by a robust demand for dedicated and secure connectivity across various industries. The surge in adoption of private 5G networks by organizations spanning industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, logistics, mining, energy, and utilities sectors is catalyzing market expansion.

Responding to this escalating demand, numerous technology providers and telecommunication companies are heavily investing in advancing and implementing private 5G infrastructure and solutions. Their focus is on developing resilient and scalable network frameworks capable of supporting diverse applications and use cases across multiple industries.

Strategic Collaborations Steer Industry Growth

A prime example of this industry trend is the collaboration between Cisco Systems, Inc., a digital communications technology company, and NTT Limited, an information technology infrastructure and service company. In February 2023, they unveiled plans to drive private 5G adoption across sectors like healthcare, automotive, retail, logistics, and the public domain. Their joint initiative aims to co-innovate and deliver technology solutions and managed services, empowering enterprises to effectively deploy private 5G networks and achieve improved business outcomes.

Innovative Deployments Shape the Landscape

Global companies are actively launching private 5G networks in the U.S. For instance, NTT Limited announced the deployment of its 5G private network in Las Vegas during the Mobile World Congress 2022. This network is expected to support healthcare, government, businesses, and education. Notably, it's part of a comprehensive Net-Zero Action solution integrating cutting-edge technologies like 5G, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to help companies achieve their carbon-zero goals.

Recovering from Disruptions: A Post-Pandemic Outlook

The global deployment of 5G encountered setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic due to reduced network infrastructure spending and workforce limitations. Telecom providers shifted focus towards focused capacity coverage due to investment and resource scarcities. Supply chain disruptions led to significant component shortages, further hindering 5G rollout.

However, as the world emerges from the pandemic, enterprises are expected to invest in service offerings facilitating new work approaches. Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) are regaining attention. To effectively integrate these technologies, enterprises are embracing ultra-high-speed connectivity, driving the growth of the private 5G network industry in the foreseeable future.

U.S. Private 5G Network Market: Notable Insights

The services segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing, driven by demand for expertise in managing and deploying private 5G networks.

The mmWave segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the need for low-latency, high-speed wireless communication.

The unlicensed/shared segment is expected to surge due to its accessibility and flexibility benefits in logistics, manufacturing, and smart cities.

The manufacturing/factories segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by private 5G network deployment for real-time monitoring, automation, and control of industrial processes.

In an era where connectivity drives innovation, the U.S. private 5G network market is primed to carve a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency across diverse industries.

Market Dynamics

Driver Impact Analysis Rising Implementation of Highly Secured 5G Network Infrastructure Across Several Enterprise and Industrial Use Cases Robust Deployment of Next-Generation Private 5G Network Infrastructure Across Smart Cities Applications

Challenge Impact Analysis Deployment and Operational Complexities

Opportunity Impact Analysis Rising Investments to Implement Private 5G Network Infrastructure and Solutions by the Key Market Players and End-use Customers



